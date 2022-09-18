Albany County School District 1 Chairperson Janice Marshall addresses a crowd during a ribbon cutting at Slade Elementary School on Thursday. The school is in use this year after seven years of planning and construction.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
Classrooms in the new Slade Elementary School feature drawers and extra storage space behind the white boards, which is a favorite of teachers.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
There are three wings, or pods, in the new Slade Elementary School. Each pod contains classrooms for different age groups.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
A hallway leads to one of the pods in Slade Elementary School. The new school hosted an open house Thursday for community members.
If teaching kids is an investment in the future, providing them with a safe, functional place to learn is part of that investment. That was the opinion shared by a group of parents, educators and policymakers who attended an open house for the new Slade Elementary School on Thursday.
The new school building on East Shield Street was the result of years of planning and advocacy to gather enough money to complete the project. Now, the new school stands as a welcoming and colorful place for students to learn and grow.
“It’s incredible to walk through those halls and to see those spaces,” state Sen. Chris Rothfuss said of the school. “I love the quality and care that are brought to these students by their teachers.”
In addition to new facilities like a gymnasium and playground, the school includes multiple features that have students and teachers excited.
“I really love my new room. I have so much more storage,” said Connie Bassett, the music teacher at Slade. “I’m so thankful for this room.”
The music room has built-in closets, drawers and lockers for storing instruments ranging from rhythm sticks to maracas. In some of the traditional classrooms, teachers are using extensive storage space to organize books, files and other materials.
The school is divided into three pods that contain classrooms for students based on grade level. Rather than having one central library, each pod has an area for storing books based on curriculum and skill level.
Slade librarian Janet Boss organized the books and was able to get funding to buy a collection of new books to go along with the new school.
“It’s the most fun I’ve ever had as a librarian,” Boss said of the process.
The new school has been a point of excitement for students as well as teachers, who have enjoyed being the first to use the new resources.
For second grader Blake Carpenter, the best part of the new school is “being in the classroom and learning, and the library.”
No matter their relationship to the school, those attending the open house were positive about the new building for local education.
“This is an important place because learning matters and our kids’ lives matter,” said Albany County School District 1 Superintendent John Goldhardt.