Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone National Park is pictured in 2020. Xanterra Travel Collection, the largest park concessions management company, has joined forces with the Western Sustainability Exchange with the goal of sourcing the majority of their cuisine for their restaurants from local and sustainable producers.

 Carrie Haderlie/Courtesy

POWELL — A plan to put tasty, locally produced, grass-fed beef on the menu in Yellowstone National Park is more about conservation and sustainability than fine dining.

