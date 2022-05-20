CODY — Dan Schein, chairman of the Cody Cupboard board, said he’s seen longtime customers no longer come to receive free food at the food pantry.
It’s not that they don’t need the service anymore. They’ve moved, having been priced out of living in Cody.
Now he’s worried what will happen with a big spike in property taxes for many more homeowners with fixed or limited budgets.
“It’s a fine line to walk, as our numbers go up, that’s a bad reflection on our county,” Schein said. “I would love for us not to have any business because nobody needs us.”
The Park County commissioners are at least looking into what kind of impact it would mean for their budget if they took in a lower percentage of the county property taxes this year. That would entail a reduction in the county’s mill levy.
Commissioner Lee Livingston also implored legislators and others with influence to try to beef up tax-relief programs as a short-term fix.
County assessor Pat Meyer, two local state legislators, one challenger and a couple of members of the public all spoke up at the end of a county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss how best to lessen the impact of current or future tax hikes akin to the huge spikes of this year.
Livingston said taking one less mill than the county’s maximum allowed amount would mean roughly $800,000 less in revenue. Commissioners will be hashing out what a possible reduction like that would do to the overall revenue picture and whether it would still generate roughly the same revenue as last year.
“I hate to say it this way, but $800,000 is not much,” he said, “but it’s something.”
Schein asked the commissioners to consider a lower millage rate as a way to show a good example and encourage special districts to take less than the maximum amount allowed. He said many special districts were sitting on large reserves. Chair Dossie Overfield said it would also be possible to take half mills.
The hospital, fire, cemeteries and Northwest College are also among those receiving mills.
“Our budgeting process is not very good,” Meyer said. “The boards, they get to budget whatever they want, put into reserves whatever they want.
“It’d be nice if the county commissioners could say (special districts) don’t need that many mills, but you can’t.”
The county and special districts are currently working on proposed budgets for the commissioners to view. Meyer said he couldn’t remember any entity taking less than the maximum allowed mills.
The school district, which gets the largest proportion of the mill levy each year, has to levy the top millage as part of a statewide program to fund schools equitably.
“We control only 12 of the 76 mills that are out there,” Overfield said. “We have to look at our budget, see where they’re at. That’s the only thing the commissioners can do, except work with you on legislation.”
Livingston said he understood a property tax cap could be popular in the state legislature, but since it would have to be done as a constitutional amendment it’d be too late for many people.
He said what would help most would be to beef up programs that allow homeowners under certain limits in income and assets to have up to half of their property taxes waived.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) said she and other legislators could push to increase the limits on income and assets to allow more people a chance to get a break.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) also expressed a desire to assist in securing property tax relief in Cheyenne.
Both representatives are planning meetings to provide information to the public on tax relief.
“For short term, (tax relief programs) are the only thing to fix,” Livingston said. “To wait for the legislature ... we’re going to have people gone. A short-term fix has got to happen; we cannot just wait on legislation. It’s going to be too little, too late.”