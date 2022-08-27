CODY — After a host of objections from neighbors, Park County Commissioners unanimously approved allowing the building of five domes at a property on Green Creek to serve as a yoga retreat and Airbnb.
The special use permit was approved with conditions for the retreat on the North Fork at their Tuesday meeting, with the caveats that the business won’t operate in the winter months and construction on five all-weather domes be completed within one year.
The proposal includes putting five geodesic domes on roughly one acre near Green Creek next to a neighborhood filled mostly with retirees. Planning and zoning staff classified it as a highway commercial business, allowed in the GR-5 zoning with a special use permit.
Eight of 11 neighbors objected to the site plan in writing, while three were in support, according to the staff report. Dozens of people commented at the county planning and zoning meetings, on June 15 and July 20. The board recommended approval at the July session.
Staff had proposed approval with stipulations to reduce lighting, noise and traffic and also not to operate Nov. 15-April 30. Those dates coincide with a Wyoming Game and Fish recommendation for no use on the property during that period because it is prime mule deer wintering habitat.
Owner Mike Gimmeson, who lives on the property, said in his proposal for a special use permit that the plan was to operate it as a short-term rental during the summer months. Yoga will be in a central 26-foot diameter dome, with four 20-foot, 315-square-foot domes surrounding it with two beds each. He said other activities would likely take place off the property.
The business will be called the Pure Heart Retreat. The domes are built in Sheridan.
“We chose geodesic domes for the lodging due to their elegance and visually esthetic design,” he wrote.
Gimmeson said the location has served, as early as 1912, as one of Wapiti’s earliest vacation and hunting rentals out of the original log cabin. He said initially there would also be yoga classes offered for locals in the central classroom dome if year-round use were allowed. He said they’d be willing not to operate in the winter months if that were part of the approval.
Booking will be done, he said, through established sites such as Airbnb.
“We’re excited to move forward with this project for next spring and summer,” Gimmeson said at the meeting. “We have no intention of dragging it out.”
The four residential domes will include, along with beds, a toilet, shower and kitchenette.
“The (retreat) is a health and outdoor centered guest retreat focusing on activities that allow clients to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the surrounding areas,” he wrote.
Many neighbors were concerned about the lot being used as a commercial property.
“The long-standing covenants for the residential Green Creek Subdivision specifically prohibit any commercial activity,” wrote lot owner Richard Downen.
Gimmeson replied to concerns from neighbors, many addressing covenant restrictions, by saying that his research determined his lot was not covered by the covenants and that parts of the covenants had not been enforced for decades. He noted that other property owners on Green Creek also ran short-term rentals on their property. County planner Kim Dillivan said staff also determined the lot was not part of the subdivision covenants.
Gimmeson also said he could ensure the site would not attract bears as the domes are sealed, that the state had no concerns over water and said 4-8 new cars a day would not harm a road that sees an average of 294 vehicles a day.
Neighbor Judge Gambil disagreed.
He wrote “Green Creek Road would be the proposed entrance and exit from the proposed 'glamping retreat' which would increase already heavy traffic occurred by the numerous Bed and Breakfast and VRBO’s located on Green Creek Rd.”
Other neighboring landowners said the business should be allowed to go forward.
While dozens of neighbors, most opposed, had attended the P&Z meetings, one of the few neighbors who showed up Tuesday said many assumed there was no longer any point in protesting.
“I feel that this process is just headed down the road for approval,” Tim McCleary said. “It seems as though if planning and zoning gets the boxes checked that they require, this process kind of slides right through.
“I think many of us came really close to not coming today because we thought it’s a done deal.”
The commissioners did say they have to abide by the current rules, although chair Dossie Overfield encouraged people with concerns to be a part of the land use plan underway that could address future developments.
“There’s a lot of gray area out there and hopefully the land use planning can update rules and regulations,” commissioner Joe Tilden said. “We can address some of these issues, but right now, our decision has to be based on what we have in front of us.”