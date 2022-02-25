JACKSON — Zach Key didn’t want to see Grand Teton National Park eradicate its invasive mountain goat population.
“From the very, very, very, very beginning, I said leave the goats alone,” Key said. “We have very few mountain goats in the state of Wyoming, and they’re a coveted animal.”
But after advocating against helicopter gunning when the park began the effort in 2020, hoping to cull numbers of the invasive goats to protect the Tetons’ native bighorn sheep, Key was able to take part in the Grand Teton goat hunt later that year. He was one of a few “qualified volunteers” the park chose to hunt the goats.
Grand Teton changed tack and adopted that policy after Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming Game and Fish commissioners and then-Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt intervened, asking the park to give hunters a chance to shoot the goats.
But it’s now two years later. There have been two “qualified volunteer” hunts that saw hunters kill 63 goats, the 2020 helicopter gunning program that wiped out another 36 in a half-day, and a report from the park saying there are likely fewer than 35 invasive goats left. Park officials estimated there were a little more than 100 before the removal operations began.
Now, Key said he understands the park’s decision to resume helicopter gunning, aiming to eliminate the rest of the non-native herd, a population that threatens to carry disease to the park’s native bighorn sheep and competes with the already stressed animals for winter habitat.
“I would exercise the skilled volunteers as long as I could,” Key said, putting himself in the park’s shoes. “And then I would be willing to entertain a skilled shooter out of a helicopter.”
That’s what Grand Teton is doing.
Starting Wednesday, the park was set to once again fly helicopters with aerial gunners, aiming to take down the last of the mountain goat herd that has migrated from Idaho into the Tetons.
Mountain goats compete with the bighorns for limited high-elevation habitat and carry diseases that can threaten the sheep, which are already cut off from their traditional low-elevation winter range by human development. The bighorns, also under pressure from backcountry recreation, have lived in the Tetons for thousands of years. The park and its affiliated Bighorn Sheep Working Group have closed certain areas of the park to wintertime recreation and recently asked skiers to avoid other areas where bighorns dwell.
Steve Cain, who was the park’s senior wildlife biologist for decades before retiring, said the effort to eradicate the goat herd is positive.
“Aerial gunning is by far the most efficient method of doing it,” he said. “I know it’s a bitter pill to swallow for some. In some ways it is even for me. Mountain goats are incredible creatures.
“But the point is they don’t belong in the Tetons,” he said. “They didn’t evolve there, and there’s a native bighorn sheep herd that’s struggling.”
For this week’s operation, officials have closed the northern portion of the park from Cascade Canyon to Berry Creek, and east to west from the base of the range to the park’s western boundary. Other locations could be closed if goats are found there. Additional closures should be announced 24 hours prior, if they happen.
Grand Teton Chief of Staff Jeremy Barnum said the park is returning to helicopter gunning because of safety concerns and dwindling efficacy of the hunts. A team of hunters was stranded overnight in 2021 and required “climbing assistance to descend the area the next day,” a Tuesday press release said.
“We as a park, and our volunteers, put a lot of time and effort into two successful qualified volunteer programs,” Barnum said. “Those programs were becoming less and less effective. The risks in those programs to the volunteers were going up to a level where we determined it was no longer appropriate to proceed.”
The number of goats harvested by “qualified volunteers” declined from 2020 to 2021. The first year, 108 volunteers killed 43 goats, investing nearly 4,500 hours, according to park figures. The second year, 43 volunteers killed 20 goats, investing just north of 2,200 hours.
Key said the 2020 hunt was rowdy. At one point his party had to lower “a guy off a rock crevasse with some rope to retrieve a couple goats.
“I’ve spent most of my life in the mountains,” Key said. “But it was one of the hardest hunts in my life, running into rock ledges and crevasses and whatnot all over the place.”
The goal now is to take out the park’s remaining goats, estimated at between 25 and 35 animals.
“This really gets to the core of the National Park Service’s mission,” Barnum said.
“We have something that’s special. ... that really kind of personifies the Teton Range that’s under threat,” he said. “Our biologists are extremely concerned that if we don’t take action now to remove non-native mountain goats, that’s just one other really critical threat against this small, native bighorn sheep herd that’s been around since the last Ice Age.”
Teton Range bighorn populations have fluctuated in recent years, falling at their lowest to estimates of 60 to 80 sheep, according to the Bighorn Sheep Working Group. In March 2021, state biologists counted 90 bighorn sheep in the Tetons. And in its press release Tuesday, the park estimated that approximately 125 native bighorns are currently dwelling in the park.
Barnum said those numbers come from 2020 genetic fingerprinting of fecal samples surrounding natural mineral licks. They’re an estimate, not a hard and fast number, from park biologists.
After the outcry that led the park to halt its 2020 aerial gunning operation, Tuesday’s announcement was met with little fanfare.
A spokesman for Gov. Gordon referred the News&Guide to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Barnum said the park hadn’t coordinated with Gordon but had with the Department of the Interior, now overseen by Biden appointee Deb Haaland. Bernhardt was appointed by President Donald Trump.
Sara DiRienzo, the statewide Wyoming Game and Fish spokeswoman, referred the News&Guide to local officials. Brad Hovinga, Jackson Region’s regional wildlife supervisor, was supportive.
”It makes sense to me that the use of qualified volunteers may not be the best option for them,” Hovinga said.
He was pleased that hunters have been involved in the eradication effort.
“I think that led to some fairly incredible experiences for some of Wyoming’s sportsmen,” he said.
And Hovinga said the hunt in Bridger-Teton National Forest land surrounding the park likely would continue. State wildlife officials have issued 48 permits a year for the past few years, with the numbers of goats harvested dwindling. Hovinga felt the hunt had been a success in keeping new goats from entering the park.
“We will always have an opportunity for sportsmen to be able to harvest those,” Hovinga said. “Our hope is that sportsmen will take advantage of that opportunity and we won’t have to deal with mountain goats in the future threatening the Teton bighorn sheep.”
Backcountry skiers and snowboarders only have a day’s notice to steer clear of the northern portion of the park, which includes iconic Teton ski lines like the Skillet Glacier on Mount Moran.
Barnum said the short notice was in part due to trying to avoid an unnecessary closure.
“It can be hard to forecast much more than 24 hours in advance whether or not it’s going to be safe to fly,” he said. “We don’t want to unnecessarily close a portion of the range if we’re not actually conducting operations. And so I think it’s partly with recreationists in mind as well.”
The current window of operations is Wednesday through Saturday.
The use of a contractor for the helicopter gunning services could cost the park up to $60,000, Barnum said.