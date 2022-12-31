Ray Montoya

Ray Montoya, a longtime Cheyenne boxing coach, is seen in the ring at the South Side Sluggers’ Boxing Club in Cheyenne on Dec. 7, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Ray Montoya passed by what he thought was an abandoned building when he walked to his grandmother’s south Cheyenne house after school each day. One afternoon, the 7-year-old Montoya peeked his head into the building and saw boys hitting punching bags.

“I asked Clyde Jacoby what was going on, and he told me it was a boxing club and asked me if I wanted to join,” Montoya said. “It looked pretty cool, so I ran home and asked my mom if I could do it. “… Boxing was never something I had to be forced to do. I loved it. I’d walk to practice, ride my bike or catch rides with buddies if I had to. I just wanted to be there.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus