The Jewish holiday of Passover(in Hebrew, Pesach) began Saturday evening. It is the first and most momentous event in Jewish History. It lasts eight days (seven in Israel), and certain rituals and requirements are connected to the holiday (source: Encyclopedia Brittanica)
By now, thanks mostly to yearly TV broadcasts of Cecille B. DeMille’s classic, “The Ten Commandments,” starring Charlton Heston as Moses, many people are aware about the Exodus, which is the story of the Israelites leaving Egypt, and then their 40 years in the desert before reaching the land of Israel.
In a nutshell, after centuries of harsh rule by pharaohs of Egypt who knew little about how the Israelites came to settle in Egypt from what was then the land of Canaan, God heard their cries and Moses was the person He chose to deliver them out of Egypt.
Moses himself was an Israelite but did not know that. He was found in a basket that was floating in the Nile. The discovery was made by a daughter of a pharaoh who had ordered all male children up to a certain age slaughtered, because he feared the growing population of Israelites in the land of Egypt. His daughter, having been told the truth, hid that from the pharaoh.
After killing a cruel taskmaster, Moses learned his true identity and eventually was sent into exile.
In the Book of Exodus, God appears to Moses in a burning bush and commands Moses to confront Pharaoh. To show his power, God inflicts a series of 10 plagues on the Egyptians, culminating in the 10th plague, the death of the first-born.
This is what the LORD says: "About midnight I will go throughout Egypt. Every firstborn son in Egypt will die, from the firstborn son of Pharaoh, who sits on the throne, to the firstborn of the slave girl, who is at her hand mill, and all the firstborn of the cattle as well. There will be loud wailing throughout Egypt — worse than there has ever been or ever will be again."
— Exodus 11:4–6
Before this final plague God commands Moses to tell the Israelites to mark a lamb's blood above their doors in order that He will “pass over” them, that they will not be touched by the death of the firstborn. (source: Wikipedia).
THE SEDER
The meal that was eaten that night is the basis of what is now known as the Passover seder, and the foods that are symbols of the years of cruelty lived by the Israelites until they were freed.
During Passover, certain foods are forbidden to be consumed, depending in part, whether one is descended from European (Ashkenazi) or Middle Eastern (Sephardic) heritage.
It is traditional for Jewish families to gather on the first night of Passover (first two nights in Orthodox and Conservative communities outside Israel) for a special dinner called a seder. In Hebrew it is the word for "order" or "arrangement", referring to the very specific order of the ritual.
During this meal the story of the Exodus from Egypt is retold using a special text called the Haggadah. Four cups of wine are consumed at various stages in the narrative. The Haggadah divides the night's procedure into 15 parts
The seder is replete with questions, answers, and certain practices, such as a vacant seat at the table, for the prophet Eliljah, who is invited to enter when a door to the outside is opened. Children are encouraged to search for the afikoman, the piece of matzo which is the last thing eaten at the seder. The seder concludes with additional songs of praise and faith printed in the Haggadah, and the expression, “Next year in Jerusalem.” (source: Wikipedia)
MATZOH
Perhaps the most recognized item associated with Passover, especially by non-Jews, is matzoh. A Matzoh (or matzo) is an unleavened flatbread made solely from flour and water which is continually worked from mixing through baking, so that it is not allowed to rise.
The Torah says that it is because the Hebrews left Egypt with such haste that there was no time to allow baked bread to rise;
The Torah contains an instruction to eat matzo, specifically, on the first night of Passover and to eat only unleavened bread (in practice, matzo) during the entire week of Passover.
Shmura matzo ("watched" or "guarded" matzo), is the bread of preference for the Passover Seder in Orthodox Jewish communities. Shmura matzo is made from wheat that is guarded from contamination by leaven (chametz) from the time of summer harvest[39] to its baking into matzos five to ten months later