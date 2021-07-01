Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation began paving operations near the Albany/Carbon County line on Wednesday, weather permitting.
Paving will be concentrated on Highway 30/287 between Rock River and Medicine Bow, between mile markers 279.8-280.4. Work will primarily take place Wednesday and Thursday and July 6-7, with a break for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Motorists through this area in the next two weeks should stay alert for lane closures, flaggers, reduced speed limits and other traffic control that may cause delays.
In any work zone, avoid distractions such as cell phones. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and equipment or material availability.
For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wydot1 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wydot1.