I have a rhythm. One pump of the pedal per labored breath. My pace is agonizingly slow, but I am moving forward and that’s what counts.
The dense timber abutting the paved narrow road limits my view. Truth is, I didn’t look around much. Mostly I focus on the road immediately ahead of me and just push down one labored pedal revolution at a time.
I am on my way up Mount Constitution on Orca Island — one of the islands that makes up Washington’s San Juan Islands. At an elevation of 2,399 feet, the summit isn’t high by Wyoming standards. But the road coming off the main highway to the summit, considered the start of the climb, is at a mere 530 feet. Over a distance of 4.8 miles, the road ascends 1,820 feet with an additional 50 feet hike at the top. The grade is, at times, over 10%.
The route is all climb and no descent.
I am slow and it is painful, but I make it to the summit. A wonderful group of four women cheer at my arrival. They passed me in their car earlier and must have decided I earned a standing ovation. Their enthusiasm is just what I need to continue on foot to the summit and then scale stairs up the rock watchtower to the final height.
I am told the view is stunning. As I look out from that stone tower, I see nothing but clouds. Fog completely obscures the view in all directions. My two new cycling friends, a couple from Tucson, Arizona, and I are disappointed, but still exuberant for making it to the top.
“We still have bragging rights,” Ken Knittel from Tucson said and I nodded. We still made it up the mountain. Plus, what goes up, must come down.
Once back at my bike, I put on what extra clothing I have and prepare for the chilly descent.
Going up the mountain took about two hours. Coming down took 14 minutes. It was a hoot, but I never let the wheels just roll at gravity’s whim due to the twisting road and potential for oncoming traffic.
Such was the hardest climb of my six days of cycling on an Adventure Cycling Association ride. The nonprofit organization provides guided tours across the country; I’ve completed many of their rides. Typically, I opt for “van supported” rides where gear is transported by vehicle each day and we camp and cook group meals. This ride is called “inn-to-inn.” We carry our gear, but since we stay in motels and eat in restaurants, the load is minimized. I opted to give this mode a try. Eight other riders, plus our guide, chose to do so, as well.
We are island hopping. First day we started and returned to the wonderful town of Anacortes. We pedaled south to cross over Deception Pass. I had not heard of the site before and expected a pass — as in mountain pass. I was wrong. The pass in this case is a strait that connects a part of Puget Sound with the Strait of Juan de Fuca. We pedaled over the water passage via two very busy bridges. There were tidal swirls in the water below. Apparently, those tidal currents flowing past cliffs gave it its name. It was deceptively tricky.
Such is my favorite aspect to bike touring. It’s not a race. Along the way there is plenty to discover and explore. We spent two days on San Juan Island, learning all about the Pig War, visiting both the American and British camps. Google it to get the details.
Orca Island is especially hilly. I met my match when, pedaling my fully-loaded bike, I scaled a particularly steep section. Ironically it was on Enchanted Forest Road. The tall trees and dense understory were lovely, but then I came to THE hill. It was anything but enchanting. I resorted to pushing my bike up what others in my group — who all also resorted to pushing their bikes — proclaimed had a gradient of 1,000%.
Lopez Island, while not flat, was less hilly. We visited Shark Reef Sanctuary. We saw no sharks, but the view of the ocean from the rocky beach was quite peaceful. It was worth the extra hike through lovely woods to view the sea.
While biking the islands is a challenge due to the terrain, the roads are also quite narrow, often lacking any shoulder. Motorists were especially accommodating. When unable to see ahead, they waited until it was safe to pass. All the cyclists I saw, and there were quite a few of them on the roads, went in single file, doing their best to keep to the right on the road.
Occasional “Bike Pullout” signs marked where cyclists could pull over and allow traffic to pass. While I never had to stop to let a line of cars pass, I welcomed some of the pullouts just to catch my breath. It was all quite enjoyable where “Share the Road” actually meant sharing the road.
The cycling was challenging, but well worth it to spend a week riding ferries and pedaling from lush woodlands to open shorelines. I recommend it.
