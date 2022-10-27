I meet the people waiting alongside the road. They are ready with bread, flowers and warm greetings. It is a welcoming ceremony at the border going from one district, like one of our counties, to another. No matter if it was in the middle of nowhere, a group of Russians always gathered to greet and welcome us at all district boundaries.

I try my best to explain that the rest of my group is coming and to wait for everyone. Alas, my ability to speak Russian is very limited and the greeters know little English. All I can do is accept the bouquet of flowers and take a bite of bread. They snapped my photo.

