Author, Amber Travsky, takes a sip of water in this photo from July 1995. Travsky was pedaling for a month in Russia with a group of 18 cyclists pedaling across a portion of Siberia for the AXA World Ride.
In this July 1995 photo, riders in the AXA World Ride gather with several Russian hosts as they pass through a portion of Siberia.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
I meet the people waiting alongside the road. They are ready with bread, flowers and warm greetings. It is a welcoming ceremony at the border going from one district, like one of our counties, to another. No matter if it was in the middle of nowhere, a group of Russians always gathered to greet and welcome us at all district boundaries.
I try my best to explain that the rest of my group is coming and to wait for everyone. Alas, my ability to speak Russian is very limited and the greeters know little English. All I can do is accept the bouquet of flowers and take a bite of bread. They snapped my photo.
As the other cyclists come into view, they finally understand what I am trying to explain. The reason I am out ahead is not because I am fast, but only because I opted out of the time trial race my fellow cyclists held among themselves. The race was a way to add variety to the daily cycling routine.
The year was 1995 and I was one of 18 cyclists pedaling from the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, on the edge of the Ural Mountains, to Novosibirsk, the largest city in Siberia. I was a cyclist in one segment of the AXA World Ride put on by World Team Sports.
The World Ride involved a core group of six cyclists going around the world. What set this group apart was that five had physical disabilities. Three used hand-crank bicycles due to the inability to use their legs. One woman had a paralyzed arm and steered her bike with just one arm, while another rider was a below-the-knee amputee.
I was one of 12 cyclists joining the core riders for 1,000 miles as they crossed a portion of Siberia. Most of us were able-bodied with the exception of one blind cyclist who rode on the back of a tandem bike. Her companion in front spent the day describing the sights along the route as they pedaled away the miles.
In 1995 Boris Yeltsin was President of Russia; Vladimir Putin would serve in that position starting five years later. The full dissolution of the USSR was just four years earlier in 1991. Politically, the country was in turmoil but, pedaling out in the countryside day after day, none of that mattered. We were the first Americans most of the Russians had ever seen and they went out of their way to celebrate and welcome us.
As we pedaled the relatively flat and rolling terrain, we often spotted workers in the open fields, tilling the land with ancient tractors or using horse-drawn plows. Beautiful woodlands broke up the fields with trees towering two to three stores tall.
We often camped near a pond or lake. We’d ask our hosts if the water was “environmentally safe” so we could take a dip. Sometimes it was fine, but occasionally the Russians shook their heads ardently, warning us to stay out of the water.
Other nights we stayed in very modest motels where, due to the lack of screens on the windows, the robust and hungry mosquitoes buzzed all night long. Sleep was elusive also due to being so far north; in July there was minimal darkness. Russians often spent the night talking outside our motel, as if it were the middle of the day.
When our group gathered for the first time in Cheyabinsk, we were told we’d ride in a pace line, two people across and nine deep. I panicked. While I had decent experience in bicycle touring, I had never ridden in a pace line before and had no desire to have my front tire so close to the cyclist ahead of me. Our group included a number of racers, though, who taught me the ropes in how to ride so close to others. On the plus side, it sure made the miles — or the kilometers — go by faster thanks to drafting.
That came in handy when we were three days outside the large city of Omsk. A big event was planned for our arrival, but our hosts expected us in two days, not three. So we got in our pace line and put the rubber to the road, covering the distance in two long days.
We ran out of pavement at one point during the month’s ride. That meant pedaling our skinny-tired road bikes on rough gravel for several days. That’s when the pace line broke up and we just did our best to power on.
When we made it back on pavement, one of our riders jumped off his bike, knelt down and kissed the pavement. The celebration was short-lived, though. The paved route curved north while we went east and back on the gravel. I nearly cried; my forearms were so sore it felt like someone had beaten them with a stick.
The people we met all along the route were just amazing. They’d come each night to sing and dance. I heard accordion music in my sleep after a while. They liked nothing better than having us Americans attempt to join them in their folk dances.
The meals were wonderful and we knew they spent way too much in their unbridled hospitality. They had more ways to fix potatoes and beets than I knew existed — and they were all scrumptious. Of course there was plenty of vodka flowing, too.
I look back on that month in Siberia and smile with the wonderful memories, the lovely scenery and the amazing hospitality. There was so much hope and promise in 1995. To see where Russia is today fills me with sadness. It didn’t have to be this way.