With its original date derailed by the threat of rain last week, Pedalpalooza and its contingent of costumed cyclists will parade around town on Friday.
All ages are encouraged to participate, and prizes will be presented for best costume and best bike decoration. Participation is free and preregistration is not required. Participants will be asked to sign a liability waiver.
Riders will gather at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Wyoming Outdoor Program on the east side of Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. After heading downtown Garfield Street, the collection of flamboyant cyclists will be joined at 6 p.m. by a second group at the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market.
Bike riders are welcome to start on campus or at the downtown market, said Event Organizer Deb Ross.
Downtown parade participants will meet at the BikeNet booth, centrally located at the Farmers Market.
Prizes will be awarded downtown and will be based on an informal look at the participants and their rides.
Winners will receive items donated by event sponsors, “swag” from bike manufacturers and stickers that say, “Cool kids bike to downtown,” Ross said.
There are no rules for the decorations on either the riders or bikes. The judging, as well at the ride itself, is intended to be lighthearted.
“We’re trying to show the best way to ride downtown from campus,” Ross said. There are always new people, new students, and it’s fun to ride your bike. It’s just fun.”
During the ride, the route will include a crossing guard at the 4th and Garfield streets intersection.
Ross said she hopes the ride will highlight the benefits of taking a bike to the Farmers Market, which can take pressure off downtown parking.