ABOVE: Decepticon Reed Bernatow hydrates before the downtown ride at Pedalpalooza on Friday. Sept. 1, 2023. His parents, Leah and Reed Bernatow, said they saw the event as family and community time, and was a way to support local bike shops. RIGHT: Meghan Meier, left, is saddled up and ready to ride as Pedalpalooza cyclists wait for the bike parade to make a second pass along the Laramie Downtown Farmers Market on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Waiting with her are pirate Victoria Mahoney and sister and fellow cyclist Natalia Mahoney. The sisters decided to finish their flavored ice instead of making the second ride, but Victoria Mahoney earned an honorable mention for her costume. Judging was informal and prizes were donated by local businesses.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
