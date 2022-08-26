Gaga ball

Troop 26 Boy Scouts Drew Valdez and Eddie Walsch battle for the ball in the debut of Gaga ball in Powell. The new arena at Homesteader Park was built by the troop under the leadership of Valdez as his Eagle Scout community project. 

 Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

POWELL —There have been many obstacles that Drew Valdez has faced on the way to advancement to Eagle Scout. COVID-19, supply chain issues, inflation and a little self-doubt all stood between him and his required service project.

But he had a dream, and on Saturday he saw it come true, including winning the first organized game of gaga ball in Powell’s Homesteader Park.

