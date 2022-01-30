Second-time Wyoming governor candidate Rex Rammell was in Cheyenne on Thursday to reveal his plan for the state, which he said is centered on natural resource sovereignty and education reform.
He announced last March his campaign to run against Gov. Mark Gordon in the Aug. 16 Republican Primary, making this the veterinarian’s sixth run for a high-profile political office since 2008. All of his campaigns in Idaho and Wyoming have been unsuccessful, including a previous Wyoming gubernatorial election and a race for the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, held by Republican Liz Cheney.
“This time, things are different,” Rammell said. “So far, there’s no major conservative names that are running for governor besides myself. And if it remains so, I think I have a good shot.”
The Idaho native crossed the border into Wyoming nearly a decade ago, where he hoped to find peace and security in Rock Springs. He said instead he found links to socialism and flawed leadership in the governor’s office. He took it upon himself to represent Western thinking and values in state politics.
Rammell is running this year as a Republican and a strict constitutionalist, although he ran as an independent under the Constitution Party in 2017. He said the field was too large and full of conservatives in the former election.
“I backed out and hoped the people could see that I was more of a Republican than the Republican nominee, which was Gordon,” he said.
Rammell considers himself a lifetime dual resident, alongside his wife, of both Wyoming and Idaho, and wouldn’t want any other place to be his home. He said while Gordon may have been a resident of the state longer, he is not a westerner. This was an important concept in how he developed his platform for the election, basing his future priorities on the values of the residents.
“When you’re born and raised someplace, that is what formulates your opinions and your perceptions on life,” he said. “And Mark Gordon was born in New York and educated in Vermont, and he came to Wyoming with an agenda.”
He said Gordon is an environmentalist from the east who took advantage of the election system to gain power. Now, he alleged the current governor is trying to turn Wyoming into a “Green New Deal” state. Rammell wants to focus his efforts on preserving the oil and gas industry, investing further into the natural resources the state provides due to this concern.
One of the ways he hopes to achieve economic success and protect fossil fuels in the state is making Wyoming sovereign over all its land. He said there are 30 million acres the federal government controls, and by having independence, the state can deregulate the coal and oil industry, allowing for increased revenue.
He was also disappointed with the way Gordon hoped to spend American Rescue Plan Act funding on environmental initiatives, such as putting $100 million toward the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account to match private sector dollars for large-scale energy projects. Carbon capture on coal-fired power plants, hydrogen hubs, carbon sequestration and nuclear power investments were all advised.
Rammell said this proves the governor is working against the coal, gas and oil sectors.
“We’ll see if Wyoming wants to be a Green New Deal state, or if they want to hold strong and vibrant fossil fuels,” he said. “That’s what this race is about.”
Another priority for the Rammell is education reform, which he said he is qualified to address due to his background as a doctorate holder and former college professor. He said he has seen the consequences of a broken system, poor management and decreasing revenues. And in his campaign statement, he claimed this was confirmed in the actions of former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow taking a similar position in Virginia recently.
“But we can’t blame Ms. Balow,” he said. “She tried. The problem was the position of superintendent does not have the power to make real reform. That is the governor’s responsibility. And Mark Gordon does not have the leadership qualities to reform our most important responsibility – educating and keeping our talent in Wyoming.”
Rammell hopes by addressing issues at the state level, students will want to stay in the state after graduation, and better opportunities will be provided.
Parental freedom was also at the forefront of his education platform, not only in the Republican principle of school choice, but curriculum. He said he supported Balow’s stance on banning critical race theory in public schools, and getting back to the basics, such as reading, writing and arithmetic. He also expressed the need for “factual history” to be taught.
“And so, I do not support any form of critical race theory, or any other theory that is divisive,” he said. “And, frankly, it does not need to be put into schools.”
These two issues are highest on his agenda, but other significant goals include property tax reform, supporting runoff elections, protecting the Second Amendment, banning abortions in Wyoming and preserving states’ rights. He said he believes he contrasts to Gordon in almost every aspect of his campaign, representing true Republicanism.
“I’ve looked forward, for years, to facing somebody that believes so differently than I did in the Republican primary,” he said. “And so I can’t wait to get out there and campaign full time.”
This year’s primary election is Aug. 16. The filing period for all candidates seeking office is May 12-27.