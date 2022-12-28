Jackson Hole Airport

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said that its effort to put an anti-leather brochure in the Jackson Hole Airport was met with resistance. Airport Director Jim Elwood denied that the airport was resistant and said PETA “misrepresented the circumstances.”

 Matthew Millman Photography via AP

JACKSON — Holiday travelers bustling through the Jackson Hole Airport may notice a new ad from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals denouncing the leather industry.

PETA said Dec. 21 that its effort to put the anti-leather brochure in the airport was met with resistance.

