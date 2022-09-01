PINEDALE — Neighbors and citizens who spoke against Sublette County’s $1 million purchase of an undeveloped piece of property on the edge of Pinedale are carrying their discontent another step.

The “Petition to Sublette County, Doyle Gravel Mine” making the rounds has gathered 223 signatures of Sublette County residents opposing its future as a 65-acre gravel pit, along with four email comments and 14 social media responses opposing “the Doyle gravel mine.”

