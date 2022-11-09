JACKSON — The parents of Gabby Petito filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department on Nov. 3 alleging its officers were negligent in their interactions with the 22-year-old and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, two weeks before her death last summer.
The lawsuit accuses the police department of failing to follow Utah statute on domestic violence, failing to properly train officers and failing to properly screen and hire applicants.
Petito’s family and attorney James W. McConkie held a press conference the same day the lawsuit was filed. The family believes that if this interaction with law enforcement had been handled differently, the young woman would still be alive.
“The purpose of this lawsuit is to honor Gabby’s legacy by demanding accountability and working toward systemic changes to protect victims of domestic abuse and violence and prevent such tragedies in the future,” McConkie said in a statement.
Attorneys for the Petito family said they believe Moab police failed to recognize signs of intimate partner violence and determine Laundrie was the aggressor.
After the lawsuit was filed, the city of Moab responded that day saying that the death was tragic yet not the fault of their police department, according to The Associated Press.
“Our officers acted with kindness, respect, and empathy toward Ms. Petito,” city spokesperson Lisa Adams says in a statement. “No one could have predicted the tragedy that would occur weeks later and hundreds of miles away, and the City of Moab will ardently defend against this lawsuit.”
In August 2022, the Petito family announced intentions to sue Moab police over the domestic abuse investigation involving Petito and Laundrie dating back to Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was driving through Utah on their way to Wyoming when at 4:40 p.m. a caller reported what he described as a “domestic dispute.”
The caller reported that he saw a “gentleman slapping the girl.” The caller said the male and female “ran up and down the sidewalk,” where “he proceeded to hit her.”
The caller said they hopped in the van and drove off, Cpt. Brandon Ratcliffe of the Price City (Utah) Police Department said in his independent review of the agency’s actions.
As Moab police responded to the Aug. 12, 2021, call of a possible domestic dispute, officers then spotted the couple’s van swerving as it entered Arches National Park. Officers made a traffic stop, believing the driver might have been intoxicated. After pulling the van over, officers separated Petito and Laundrie and conducted separate interviews.
Police ultimately did not make any arrests or classify the incident as a domestic dispute. They chose to keep the two separate, driving Laundrie to a hotel for the night.
Petito’s death came roughly two weeks after the Moab traffic stop. Her body was found in the Spread Creek dispersed camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, 2021.
On Sept. 23, 2021, officials issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest. After nearly a month of searching, his remains were located in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, on Oct. 20, 2021. Laundrie died by suicide and left a note admitting guilt for Petito’s death.
An attorney for the Petito family said at the press conference that the officers on scene that day in Moab “intentionally sought out loopholes” in Utah law to be able to avoid enforcing the domestic violence law.
The suit claims police officers “coached Gabby to provide answers that the officers used to justify their decision not to enforce Utah law,” which requires action be taken in response to domestic violence incidents.
Anticipating the lawsuit, the Moab police department linked to the publicly available 102-page independent review of their actions, which was conducted by Ratcliffe.
The review began Sept. 27, 2021, after Moab police received a complaint regarding how they handled the case.
In his report, Ratcliffe said, “There are many ‘what-if’s’ that have presented itself as part of this investigation, the primary one being: Would Gabby be alive today if this case was handled differently? That is an impossible question to answer despite it being the answer many people want to know. Nobody knows and nobody will ever know the answer to that question.”
Ratcliffe wrote: “I would say the officers made a mistake by not reading the entire assault statute as well as misinterpreting the language in the statute.”
Ratcliffe also found that just because Petito may have struck Laundrie first doesn’t mean she was the “predominant aggressor in [their] relationship,” and noted that Petito was likely a long-term victim of domestic violence.
Ratcliffe found that the officers made “several unintentional mistakes,” and outlined the actions the agency is taking to correct those in the future, including adding resources and tools to assist in addressing domestic violence.
“Plans are in place to add a trained domestic violence specialist to oversee incidents investigated by Moab officers,” the report says. “We also will implement added and ongoing training and testing to ensure that the officers understand policies and procedures.”
Two Arches National Park rangers were also on scene at the time the van was pulled over.
One of the Moab officers allegedly has a history of intimate partner violence, an attorney for the Petito family said in the press conference.
The Petito family also has an outstanding lawsuit against the parents of Laundrie on the grounds of “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” claiming the Laundries were aware their son, Brian, had murdered their daughter and chose not to act.
The Petito family reiterated their hope for change for future victims.
The link to the full independent review is available in the online version of this article at JHNewsAndGuide.com.