Gabby Petito

This police camera video, via the Moab Police Department, shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said that an autopsy found Petito was strangled to death.

 The Moab Police Department via AP

JACKSON — The parents of Gabby Petito filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department on Nov. 3 alleging its officers were negligent in their interactions with the 22-year-old and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, two weeks before her death last summer.

The lawsuit accuses the police department of failing to follow Utah statute on domestic violence, failing to properly train officers and failing to properly screen and hire applicants.

