Albany County Public Health, Ivinson Memorial Hospital and the University of Wyoming will hit the ground running, starting Monday, Jan. 25, as they begin offering vaccines to Phase 1b priority groups.
Sagan Wheeler, communications specialists for IMH, said the hospital will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Albany County residents in subgroups one, two and three on Monday; however, in an official news letter released Friday, due to vaccine availability, initial distribution will focus on those who are 80-years-old or older.
Wheeler said the vaccine page on the hospital website was updated Friday afternoon and reports that all Phase 1a groups have been offered the vaccine and Phase 1b are pending scheduling.
“We’re very excited,” she said.
Doug Faus, CEO at IMH stated in an official news release that Ivinson is excited for partnership with Public Health and the university and added the scheduling and check-process will be streamlined for all those wishing to be vaccinated.
The partnership is beneficial in many ways, but perhaps most especially because of the access to more resources.
“We’re all bringing different strengths to the partnership to really be able to do this well and get the vaccine out to our community members,” Wheeler said.
The Mountain View Medical Park (owned by the university) will be used as a vaccine clinic and Public Health teams will be administering on site. In addition, IMH’s electronic health records systems help ensure a diligent and efficient progression of distribution.
“The combined resources and talents of thee individual groups will make this highly successful for the community,” said Chief Operating Officer Holly Zajic.
When asked if UW’s partnership as a distribution site would create opportunities for more vaccine shipments, Zajic said there isn’t a real answer.
“We would hope so, but I truly don’t believe it would help us or hurt us,” she said, adding, “There’s an allotment that comes to (Albany County) no matter what.”
Bill Peska, Albany County Public Health response coordinator, said in an email Friday the CDC does not expect to make any changes to shipment orders at this time, despite any additional eligible vaccine clinics.
In essence, the amount of immunization sites doesn’t necessarily affect the doses granted to the county. But, it is the hope with more vaccine clinics distribution of shipments will be much faster in the coming months.
It may be disappointing to the community, but Peska reassured the public the “tremendous support” from community partners has allowed Public Health to speed up their vaccination campaign.
UW AT MOUNTAIN VIEW
The university has set up their vaccine clinic at Mountain View Medical Park located on Harney Street and starts immunizations on Monday. They are offering the vaccine to students and county residents alike.
Chad Baldwin, associate vice president for marketing and communications at UW, said in a phone interview that the university has been working closely with Public Health since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
“It just made sense, now with the vaccination step happening, that we would continue to work together,” Baldwin said, adding “It’s part of the university’s responsibility to serve the state and the community.”
He added the university has the unique advantage of students and faculty in medical education programs and said utilizing pharmacy students and others will really expand the operation capacity at the Mountain View clinic.
“[These] People can not only administer the vaccine physically, but administer the program,” Baldwin said.
He also said in congruence with IMH and Public Health, the UW site will be offering the Moderna vaccine.
In an effort to remain proactive and prepared, the University of Wyoming is already taking steps to ensure a flawless transition from phase 1b to Phase1c — whenever that happens.
They are allowing immuno-compromised individuals the opportunity to self-proclaim their conditions now so they can be added to a list. The hope is to have enough individuals ready to schedule for vaccination when the time comes for the next tiered group.
To prevent forgery or ‘line-cutting’, Baldwin said proper documentation will be required, but was unable go into further details about how UW will keep the list honest and accurate.
HOW TO PREPARE FOR VACCINE
The IMH news release stated individuals included in Phase 1b per their employment will be contacted either through their employer or Albany County Public Health as vaccines become available. It also stated those in the category — regardless of subcategory — are encouraged to sign up for My Health Connection for updates on availability.
Albany County residents can sign up for My Health Connection through the Ivinson Memorial Hospital online patient portal.
Employers who believe their organization falls into one or more of the prioritized populations in Phase 1b can visit bit.ly/ACPHemployter.
For more information about the Albany County distribution plan, visit www.ivinsonhospital.org/vaccine.
Phase 1b includes:
• seniors over the age of 70
• Funeral service practitioners and
• Fire, police, and other in-person emergency response personnel not included in Phase 1a.
• Phase 1b includes K-12 educators (sub-category seven)
• Child care services (subcategory eight)
• Grocery store employees (subcategory 10) and
• Postal service employees (subcategory 11)