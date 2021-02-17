• Who is currently eligible: Individuals within Phase 1b, priority group 4-6 are now able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Individuals within these groups include: people who are 65 — 69 years of age; healthcare providers, behavioral health providers, and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through telehealth; K-12 education (teachers and other school district staff); child care providers and adult daycare center providers. These individuals can call (307) 766-8222 to schedule their vaccination appointment unless already scheduled through their place of employment. Due to extremely high call volumes, individuals should remain patient and try again at a later time if their call does not go through initially.
• Who is eligible next: With current vaccine supply, it is anticipated that individuals within Phase 1b, priority groups 4-6 will continue to be the focus of vaccination efforts for the remainder of February. As Albany County receives additional vaccine supply, vaccination efforts will be expanded to the remaining priority groups within Phase 1b.
• Vaccine supply: As of Tuesday, Feb. 16, Albany County had administered 3070 vaccines with 580 available for the remainder of this week’s scheduled appointments. Albany County anticipates receiving another 600 vaccines this week, per allocations from the Wyoming Department of Health, and will continue scheduling for individuals within Phase 1b priority groups 4-6. (These numbers are approximate and based on most recent counts.)
• Albany County’s Vaccination List: Individuals who are not included in Phase 1b subgroup 4-6, should sign-up for My Health Connection (MHC), Ivinson’s patient portal to be placed on the vaccination list. Albany County residents will receive local vaccine updates and will be notified when a vaccine is available to them through MHC. If you already have an MHC account or have signed-up for an account, you are on the Albany County Vaccination list.
• Local Pharmacies Receive Vaccines Supply: Walmart and Pole Mountain Pharmacies have received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines. Due to Walmart receiving their supply as a federal allotment, they are required to follow federal distribution guidelines. Pole Mountain is following state and county distribution guidelines. Both pharmacies have specific scheduling processes and individuals can learn more by visiting their websites.