• Who is currently eligible: Individuals within Phase 1c, priority groups 1-3 are currently able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Individuals within these groups include:
o People who are homeless
o Residents of congregate care or living settings including prisons and jails
o People 50-64 years of age
o Those with the following conditions: moderate-to-severe asthma; hypertension or high blood pressure; liver disease; overweight (BMI 25-29); Thalassemia
o Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce. These workers generally include those involved with:
• Critical manufacturing; energy; legal; communications and information technology; financial services; chemical workers; other community or government-based operations and essential functions; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics; law enforcement; public safety and other first responders; education; food and agriculture; public works and infrastructure support services; hygiene products and services; residential/shelter facilities; housing, real estate and related services; hazardous materials; healthcare and public health; commercial facilities; defense industrial base. Other workers that have close contact with the public.
• How to schedule an appointment: As Albany County continues to receive more vaccine supply, there are several options individuals who are eligible to receive their vaccine can choose to schedule an appointment:
o Albany County Vaccine Call Center – individuals who are eligible in Phase 1a, 1b or 1c can call (307) 766-8222 to schedule their vaccination appointment. Due to high call volumes, individuals should remain patient and try again at a later time if their call does not go through initially.
o Ivinson Memorial Hospital My Health Connection – individuals who qualify based on age or employment and are currently signed up for My Health Connection may receive a self-scheduling link to book an appointment.
o Walmart Pharmacy – Walmart has received federal allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Walgreens Pharmacy – Walgreens has received federal allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Pole Mountain Pharmacy – Pole Mountain has received county allotment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Community Provider Clinics – Approved healthcare clinics in Albany County including Stitches and Laramie Pediatrics have received a limited number COVID-19 vaccines from county allotment. Patients of these clinics can call their provider offices to learn about vaccine availability.
• Vaccine Supply
o As of Tuesday, March 23, Albany County had administered 10,090 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
o Albany County Vaccine Clinic anticipates receiving an additional 2,170 vaccines the week of March 22.
• Albany County’s Vaccination List: Individuals should sign-up for My Health Connection (MHC), Ivinson’s patient portal to be placed on the vaccination list. Albany County residents will receive local vaccine updates and will be notified when a vaccine is available to them through MHC. If you already have an MHC account or have signed-up for an account, you are on the Albany County Vaccination list.
• Who is eligible next: As vaccine supply allows, vaccination efforts will be expanded to include Phase 1c, priority group 4.