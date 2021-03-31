• Who is currently eligible: Individuals within Phase 2 will be able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Phase 2 includes the general public, age 18+ for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine and age 16+ for the Pfizer vaccine.
• How to schedule an appointment: As Albany County continues to receive more vaccine supply, there are several options individuals can choose from to schedule an appointment:
o Albany County Vaccine Clinic — individuals who have signed up for a My Health Connection account will have the opportunity to self-schedule a vaccination appointment. Due to appointment availability, scheduling links will be randomized within the system and sent to individuals. Individuals can continue to call the Albany County Vaccine Call Center to schedule at (307) 766-8222 Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. Due to high call volumes, individuals should remain patient and try again at a later time if their call does not go through initially.
o Walmart Pharmacy — Walmart has received federal allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Walgreens Pharmacy — Walgreens has received federal allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Pole Mountain Pharmacy — Pole Mountain has received county allotment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Approved Healthcare Clinics — Stitches Acute Care, Laramie Pediatrics, Albany County Community Health Clinic, the Downtown Clinic, Ivinson Medical Group and Laramie Family Physicians have received a limited supply of vaccines. Patients of these clinics can call their provider offices to learn about vaccine availability.
• Vaccine Supply
o As of Monday, March 29, Albany County had administered 11,443 first/single doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Albany County’s Vaccination List: Individuals should sign-up for My Health Connection (MHC), Ivinson’s patient portal to be placed on the vaccination list. Albany County residents will receive local vaccine updates and will be notified when a vaccine is available to them through MHC. If you already have an MHC account or have signed-up for an account, you are on the Albany County Vaccination list.