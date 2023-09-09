From left, students Bradford Burns, Emma Miller, Rafael Ozan Homer and Tatiana Smith stand with their new coats and stethoscopes on Sept. 1, 2023 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital after the WWAMI White Coat Ceremony welcoming first-year students into the program.
Three first-year students, from left, Sabrina Grey, Rylie Pilon and Tatiana Smith participate in the WWAMI White Coat Ceremony on Sept. 1, 2023, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
When anyone thinks of a doctor they think of the infamous white coat and a stethoscope.
The University of Wyoming participates in the WWAMI Medical Education Program, which is affiliated with the University of Washington School of Medicine (UWSOM) in Seattle.
WWAMI is an acronym for the five participating states: Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. The UWSOM curriculum, content and testing is the same at all WWAMI sites. Students who complete this four-year medical education program receive their doctor of medicine degree from the UWSOM.
On Sept. 1, WWAMI hosted its annual White Coat Ceremony for the program’s 20 reserved spots from Wyoming at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. The first-year students were accepted into the program and presented with their first white coats, stethoscopes and otoscopes.
“We are so excited to welcome 20 students every year that will study at the University of Wyoming for the first 18 to 21 months and then do their clinical phase of their education throughout the WWAMI regions,” said Dr. Brant Schumaker, assistant dean for foundations at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “This ceremony here is where we welcome our new medical students to the profession.”
The event began with a few words from Schumaker and his congratulations to the students for taking the next step in their journey to become a physician. Ivinson Memorial Hospital CEO Doug Faus and Vice Dean of Academic, WWAMI Rural and Regional Affairs Suzanne Allen also presented welcoming speeches.
“This, for many of you, is that first step along your career path as a physician,” Allen said. “It is a very significant event for all of you and we’re always super happy and excited to have your families here to enjoy this.”
Dr. Julie Carlson, medical oncologist at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, spoke to the students about the meaning of the white coat, highlighting the weight it carries and what it symbolizes. Dr. Dana Govaerts, co-leader of foundations of clinical medicine at the University of Wyoming, followed with the symbolism of the stethoscope and the importance of listening to their future patients.
The students then walked forward to be recognized and have their coats presented to them by their mentors. They then received their stethoscope from Dr. Danielle Borin, physician at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and otoscopes from Dr. Krystal Massey, dermatologist at Cheyenne Skin Clinic and Center for Dermatological Surgery and WWAMI alumnus.
“The event means a culmination of a lot of work, a lot of hard work,” WWAMI student Matthew Rasmussen said. “It is the beginning of a journey to improving other’s lives, and deepening my knowledge and caring for patients.”
