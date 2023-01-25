It’s time to face the pie.

Laramie Reproductive Health will celebrate its 53rd anniversary with a Pie-in-the-Sky dessert auction on Feb. 4. This year’s in-person event includes a pie-in-the-face challenge to determine which local public figure can raise the most money to support the nonprofit clinic.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at: news@laramieboomerang.com.

