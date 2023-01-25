Laramie Reproductive Health will celebrate its 53rd anniversary with a Pie-in-the-Sky dessert auction on Feb. 4. This year’s in-person event includes a pie-in-the-face challenge to determine which local public figure can raise the most money to support the nonprofit clinic.
The winner will receive a whipped-cream pie to the face, served by Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans. But there may be other “lucky” recipients, said Tess M. Kilwein, Laramie Reproductive Health’s board president and clinic-ops-committee co-chair.
“The participant that raises the most donations will receive a pie in the face from Sheriff Aaron Appelhans. However, in previous years when there has been a tight race, participants who ultimately received over a certain dollar amount both received a pie in the face,” Kilwein said in an email.
“This took place in 2021 when former Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent and current County Commissioner and executive director of the Downtown Clinic Pete Gosar took a pie to the face. Pete again ‘took the cake’ in 2022 and is our reigning champion going into the 2023 challenge,” Kilwein added.
This year’s volunteers include Wyoming Rep. Karlee Provenza; University of Wyoming President Edward Seidel; UW Associate Athletic Director for Compliance/Olympic Sports Peter Prigge; Laramie Reproductive Health Executive Director Janel Anderson; Laramie Burlesque’s Lady Valkyrie; and reigning pie champion and County Commissioner Pete Gosar.
The event also will include a traditional live dessert auction emceed by UW Dean of the Honors College, Peter Parolin; live music by Wynona; a Devine Eats Italian-style dinner, and an open bar.
Pie-in-the Sky is the main fundraiser for the year, Kilwein explained.
“In 2021, we raised over $7,500 with this fundraiser. That number increased to nearly $14,000 in 2022, the largest amount in LRH history. While the clinic receives additional donations and holds smaller fundraisers throughout the year, the annual Pie-n-the-Sky event represents the vast majority of our fundraising budget each year,” Kilwein wrote.
All proceeds will be dedicated to ensuring low-income and underinsured members of the Albany County community have access to reproductive healthcare services at little to no cost, Kilwein said in a news release.
Laramie Reproductive Health services include wellness exams, contraceptives, pregnancy testing and counseling, basic infertility services, emergency contraception, sexually transmitted infection testing, urinary tract infection testing, and LGBTQIA healthcare referrals.
In 2022, the clinic served 876 unique patients, many of whom made multiple visits, Kilwein said. Because a full-time provider was unavailable for about five months, the number of patients and visits is expected to be higher in 2023.