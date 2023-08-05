"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

POWELL — Tears were flowing as former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson for the first time walked through the shell that will soon house the Mineta-Simpson Institute at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center the morning of july 29 during the annual pilgrimage to the location of the former WWII internment camp.

“I had a lump in my throat like a hockey puck,” the 91-year-old said, still visibly moved by the experience.

