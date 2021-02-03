The Pilot Hill Wildlife Habitat Management area is now closed for the season, as the closure began Monday and runs through April 30. The property will re-open to the public at 8 a.m. May 1.
Like all wildlife habitat management areas around the state, the Pilot Hill WHMA is managed to protect habitat, in this case big game crucial winter range. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department maintains 44 such areas around the state totaling 450,000 acres.
The creation of the Pilot Hill WHMA was approved by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission during its Sept. 9 meeting. The area includes 3,076 acres under Game and Fish management through an agreement with Albany County and Pilot Hill Inc.
The WHMA portion of the Pilot Hill parcels sits to the south of the Pilot Hill Recreation Area, which remains open all year. Signs are in place to distinguish the WHMA boundary.
According to spokesperson Robin Kepple, the Pilot Hill WHMA is managed to achieve four goals: maintain native winter range habitats to sustain healthy herds of pronghorn, mule deer and elk; provide hunting, wildlife viewing and conservation education opportunities; provide native habitats for non-game wildlife, including Species of Greatest Conservation Need; and maximize wildlife conservation opportunities through cooperative cross-boundary management.
Kepple said seasonal closures are standard for WHMAs around the state, with the aim of protecting wintering wildlife from additional stress during a time of year when forage is already hard to come by and offers less nutritional value.
“It gives them a safe haven from human disturbance during the toughest time of the year for them,” she said of wildlife.
Kepple said big game animals spend late winter and early spring burning through their fat reserves as they wait for new plant growth.
“Typically, the nutritional value of spring forage remains too low to allow big game animals to start putting on fat reserves again until May,” she said.
Starting this fall, the area will be open for hunting of pronghorn and elk, with access by foot and horseback. Camping, open fires and wood cutting and removal are prohibited. The discharge of firearms and archery equipment will be allowed only during designated hunting seasons.
Wildlife habitat management areas managed by Game and Fish are properties that have been deeded, leased, or placed in a cooperative agreement. Game and Fish uses them to protect crucial habitat for fish, big game, waterfowl, upland birds and non-game animals.