Imagine pedaling along a trail and being able to tell yourself, “I made that.” Or maybe you’re camping under the stars with the satisfaction that you helped open the campground.
Undoubtedly, a good number of Laramie residents experience these thoughts, or something similar. Willow Beldon, secretary with the nonprofit group Common Outdoor Ground (COG), said she’s had this happen and knows many others who feel the same way.
“If you work on a trail and go back later to hike or bike it, you’ll remember that exact section,” Beldon said. “It gives a real sense of pride and ownership in that trail.”
Opportunities for Laramie residents to step up and lend a hand abound this summer, and will continue into the fall. COG is one of several nonprofit organizations that host volunteer events with a goal of improving outdoor areas in southeast Wyoming.
COG had five events already this summer, and has more planned. The projects are diverse, addressing a number of needs from trash pickup to trail building and fence removal. Beldon said the turnout of volunteers has been outstanding.
“We limit numbers on some of our events due to logistics,” Beldon said. “On others, we’ve seen as many as 30 people show up. That was the number helping reopen the Nash Fork Campground in the Medicine Bow National Forest, even with a longer drive and on a weekday evening. Coming off last year, when we were all limited due to COVID, everyone seems so excited now and ready to pitch in. It’s really wonderful.”
That excitement is shared by Dan McCoy, board member for Laramie BikeNet. That organization has recently had two trail workdays to build or maintain routes for the Schoolyard trail system east of Laramie.
“For the first one, we had a huge rainstorm that delayed getting started,” McCoy said. “Even with that, we had about 30 people, with many working as late as 9 p.m.”
Laramie BikeNet has been the force behind the Schoolyard trails since they first broke ground in 2017. The maze of paths is on state land where, by statute, they are required to benefit K-12 education. Thus the name of the system is “Schoolyard,” and trail names have a theme relating to education, such as Lunch Lady, Homeroom and Prom Date.
While still maintaining the trails through BikeNet, McCoy said the Schoolyard area is now officially a part of the abutting Pilot Hill Recreation Area.
“BikeNet will focus on these trails,” McCoy said. “We’ll still have volunteer days, but also team up with Pilot Hill and COG.”
A popular volunteer effort with BikeNet and Pilot Hill was the July 1 ribbon cutting that officially opened the new Pilot Hill trails. McCoy said there were 50 people at the ribbon cutting, and then 30 of those hiked or biked up the hill to help tear down the barbed-wire fence that separated the Schoolyard and the Pilot Hill Recreation Area.
“With all the help, we tore down the mile of 4-strand fence in three hours,” McCoy said. “It was even all spooled up, and most was hauled away. It was a great community effort.”
Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill, said that was one example of how volunteers help on a targeted project. A similar effort earlier in the summer involved picking up trash on the Schoolyard. Over 100 volunteers gathered and hauled off a small mountain of garbage.
Mathews said those are targeted short-term projects, but those wanting to offer long-term efforts can become a Pilot Hill Ambassador where they volunteer for a year — or a lifetime.
“Ambassadors serve as a friendly presence on the Pilot Hill property,” Mathews said. “They add eyes and ears, with boots on the ground, to help us improve the trails.”
An Ambassador application is on the Pilot Hill website. Prior to spending time on the property, there is a training session that provides safety training, as well as information on the history and ecology of the area.
“We had 45 volunteers in our first training session,” Mathews said. “They are identified out on the property by their swanky hats and identification pins.”
Another form of trail volunteering is through the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. While open volunteer trail days have not been scheduled this summer, three trail workdays involving students with the University of Wyoming High School Institute have helped repair erosion damage and other maintenance concerns. Future trail days and other volunteering opportunities for this 21-mile pathway in the Medicine Bow National Forest are in the works.