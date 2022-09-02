Confirmation that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners.
The animal was mostly an outdoor cat in the rural county that lived primarily in outbuildings, the Wyoming Department of Health says in a Thursday press release.
Other cats in a group in the same area also have died over the past several months, according to the WDH, “indicating likely spread of plague.”
There have been no human illnesses associated with the current Albany County situation, but a human case of pneumonic plague was reported in a Fremont County person last September, the WHD reports. In that case, the person had exposure to a sick outdoor cat.
“Plague is a serious bacterial infection that can be deadly for pets and people if not treated as soon as possible with antibiotics,” Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with WDH, says in the press release. “The disease can be passed to humans from ill animals and by fleas coming from infected animals.
“We are letting people know of the potential threat in the cat’s home area as well as offering a reminder about plague to people across the state.”
Tillman said the disease is rare in humans and is naturally found in the western United States among populations of rodents, spread mostly by infected fleas.
“It is safe to assume a risk for plague exists all around our state,” she said.
While the WDH is warning people about plague spreading in a rural area of the county, there haven’t been any noticeable issues with pet health in Laramie, said Elena Vargas, office manager for Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
When asked about the WDH announcement of the rural cat death, Vargas said LAWS hasn’t noticed any unusual or alarming health issues with pets it has come into contact with.
“Definitely not, thank goodness,” she said, adding that other than a bout with feline pinkeye, “we’ve seen nothing deadly to our cats since I’ve been here.”
The potential for pets to catch and spread plague is “always something that’s in the back of our minds,” Vargas said.
To that end, she said LAWS takes measures to reduce the risk of local animals catching and/or spreading disease and recommends pet owners do the same.
“We take measures no matter where we take an animal,” she said. “We always clean everything the animal touches. We have a veterinary-grade cleaner and we spray everything down.”
Because fleas are often the main vehicle of spreading plague to pets, the Wyoming Department of Health offers some tips for pet owners to help mitigate that.
- Use repellent if exposure to fleas is possible during activities such as camping, hiking or working outdoors. Products containing DEET can be applied to the skin as well as clothing.
- Keep fleas off indoor and outdoor pets by applying flea control products. Animals that roam freely outdoors are more likely to come into contact with plague-infected animals or fleas.
- Avoid unnecessary exposure to rodents, including avoiding areas with unexplained rodent die-offs and rodent carcasses.
- If pets become sick, seek care for them from a veterinarian as soon as possible.
- Do not allow dogs or cats that roam free to share beds with people.
- Reduce rodent habitats around the home, workplace and recreational areas by removing brush, rock piles, junk, cluttered firewood and possible rodent food supplies.
- Wear gloves and a mask if handling potentially infected or deceased animals to prevent contact between your skin and the plague bacteria and to prevent inhaling the plague bacteria.
Plague symptoms in pets can include enlarged lymph glands; swelling in the neck, face or around the ears; fever; chills; lack of energy; coughing; vomiting; diarrhea and dehydration.
Plague symptoms in people can include fever, swollen and tender lymph glands, extreme exhaustion, headache, chills, coughing, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. People who are ill should seek professional medical attention.
More information about plague is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/plague/.