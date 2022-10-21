LOVELL — The plaintiffs who allege wrongdoing in the 2014 sale of Tri-County Telephone (TCT) say they are disappointed but by no means deterred by a recent district court judge’s ruling that went against them.

“This case is not over and may have a long way to go,” said William (Bill) Loveland, a former TCT board member, who suggested in a statement that he and Barbara Campbell intend to appeal the ruling to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

