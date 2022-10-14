...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432,
AND 437...
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
A small aircraft crashed near mile marker 327 on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department, Albany County Central Volunteers and Laramie Fire Department all responded to the scene at about 2:45 p.m.
The only occupant of the aircraft was reported to be uninjured, according to the press release. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.