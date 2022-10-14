Plane crash

A small aircraft crashed near mile marker 327 on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office. The occupant of the plane was reported to be uninjured.

 ACSO/courtesy

A small aircraft crashed near mile marker 327 on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department, Albany County Central Volunteers and Laramie Fire Department all responded to the scene at about 2:45 p.m. 

The only occupant of the aircraft was reported to be uninjured, according to the press release. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

