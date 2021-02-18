The Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission voted during a meeting on Feb. 10 to approve the latest round of revisions to the county’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations and send them back to the Board of Commissioners.
Revisions had been in the works for more than a year, with the county commission and planning board working together on the document in early 2020. However, the planning board set the aquifer project aside last summer to consider revisions to the county’s commercial wind energy siting regulations instead.
“About a year and a half ago, we were asked by the county commission to review our current APOZ regulations in the county, and we did work through that,” said chairman Shaun Moore last week.
County planner David Gertsch said the county commission recently requested that the latest aquifer protection revisions be passed back to them.
“They’re anxious to look at them,” he said.
The regulations guide development within the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, which overlies the shallow aquifer that supplies about half of Laramie’s drinking water.
The request for initial revisions was prompted by the re-opening of the Tumbleweed gas station in 2019, a nonconforming use that qualified for grandfathered status despite an extended closure.
According to Gertsch, revisions in the draft approved by the planning board include amendments to the inclusion process for the zone, amendments to the permitting procedure, amendments to the standards of nonconforming use and additional clarity to some regulations.
Board member Keith Kennedy said the document in its current form is at least the third draft.
“We’ve spent many meetings up until wind regulations came up going through these,” he said.
Board member John Spiegelberg echoed that sentiment and expressed concern that the most imminent threat to the aquifer comes from a potential diesel spill on Interstate 80 as it runs through Telephone Canyon.
“The funneling of contaminants could occur anywhere from the summit to the mouth of the canyon, and that’s a horrifying scenario to say the least,” he said.
Board member Bern Hinckley suggested the revisions move forward so they can receive public comment in their current form and consideration by the Board of Commissioners.
“This is going to be an important regulation,” he said.