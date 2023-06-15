...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
A musician with the Laramie band Moral Panic plays as part of the Blue Sky Summer Festival Music Series in 2020 in downtown Laramie. That year it was a weekly touring live music event to support physical distancing during COVID-19. This year it returns to its 2018 roots by hosting a daylong festival and street dance on Grand Ave between 1st and 2nd streets.
The University of Wyoming will host the Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps for a performance Saturday, June 17, in War Memorial Stadium.
The show will begin at 8 p.m. with a welcome. Attendees are encouraged to sit on the east side of the stadium. The performance is free and open to the public, according to a Thursday news release.
The Blue Devils are a competitive marching music ensemble based in Concord, California. The corps has won the Drum Corps International World Championships 20 times, most recently in 2022.
For the second year in a row, the Blue Devils have made Laramie their home for spring training. Their UW performance will kick off their cross-country competitive tour.
Saturday’s program is:
8:10 p.m.: Concert performance by the Blue Devils with special guest artists presented by Conn Selmer featuring:
• Gary Gopar, a trumpet player for multiple Disney productions and recording artists, including the renowned ska band Sublime.
• Kellin Hanas, a jazz trumpet player on tour with famed vocal jazz ensemble The Manhattan Transfer.
• Cisco Dimas, a trumpet player for recording artists, including Grammy Award winners Natalie Cole and Gloria Estefan.
• Art Cruz, a drummer with metal band Lamb of God.
• Dani Markham, a percussionist for rap sensation Childish Gambino.
• BYOS (Bring Your Own Style), a drumming duo composed of Ralph Nader and Harvey Thompson, who have performed with numerous musical artists, including Beyoncé, Travis Barker and Seeed.
8:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils perform “The Cut-Outs,” their 2023 program.
8:45 p.m.: Community meet and greet/photo opportunity and thank-you.
Blue Sky Summer Festival
Blue Sky Group Inc. is hosting the third Blue Sky Summer Festival from 10 a.m.-midnight today in downtown Laramie, according to a Thursday news release.
This year the event returns to its roots by hosting a festival and street dance on Grand Ave between 1st and 2nd streets, featuring Laramie bands, creators, causes, art, and performances. They include a community art project, sidewalk yoga, contact improv, cacao ceremony, a fire art ceiling, High Plains Sauna, Relative Theatrics, PrideFest, and musical acts Danno from Wyo, J Shogren Shanghai'd, Stay Awhile, DJ Pato, Double Dare Ya, The Coveralls, Hornie Johnson and the Blue Ballers, Jeff Bailey and Kaaden A.
The event also will have food and drink by Cavalryman Catering, Keystone Hall, Heritage Foods Catering, Chaco’s Tacos, The Soda Pit and Nick’s Food Rendezvous. Drinks will include many nonalcoholic options.
In 2018, the festival was held on Grand between 2nd and 3rd streets. In 2020, the festival was a moving music event that happened every Thursday through the summer in order to support physical distancing during COVID-19. Both festivals were successful in bringing people together and celebrating the passions and dreams of the Laramie community.
Blue Sky is a Laramie-based collective of companies focused on sustainability and wellness. Founded in 1998, it has started or grown an eclectic mix of ventures including Blue Sky Batteries, NDCPower, WellDog, Carbon GeoCapture, Centennial Woods, Cavalryman Steakhouse, Heritage Foods, Venture West Network and Wyoming Rugby Organization.