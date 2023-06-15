Blue Sky festival

A musician with the Laramie band Moral Panic plays as part of the Blue Sky Summer Festival Music Series in 2020 in downtown Laramie. That year it was a weekly touring live music event to support physical distancing during COVID-19. This year it returns to its 2018 roots by hosting a daylong festival and street dance on Grand Ave between 1st and 2nd streets. 

 Courtesy

The University of Wyoming will host the Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps for a performance Saturday, June 17, in War Memorial Stadium.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. with a welcome. Attendees are encouraged to sit on the east side of the stadium. The performance is free and open to the public, according to a Thursday news release.

