Cherokee Park and Fish Creek roads rendering

A digital rendering of what the Rail Tie Wind Project could look like near Cherokee Park and Fish Creek roads once the project is completed.

After three years of evaluation, the Western Area Power Administration has approved a request to connect the Rail Tie Wind Project with its transmission system.

The decision marks one of the many permissions required for ConnectGen to move forward with building the wind farm, which will be located near Tie Siding off Highway 287.

