In this Feb. 19, 2022, Laramie Boomerang file photo, Patty Leatherwood rises from the icy water with a victorious shout at the Jackalope Jump, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming. Leatherwood was a member of two fundraising teams and jumped twice during the event.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang

Splash into the icy, cold water on Saturday for Laramie’s Jackalope Jump to support children and adult athletes with Special Olympics Wyoming.

The Jackalope Jump is challenging Laramie residents to “Be BOLD and Go for the COLD” at Cowboy Field, located at 2307 Willett Dr. between the University of Wyoming’s Tennis Complex and Madrid Sports Complex. In-person registration opens at 8 a.m. and jumps start at 10 a.m. with all proceeds earned going toward year-round training and competitions for the athletes across the state.

