Editor’s note: this is the second installment of a two-part series.
According to a National Poll on Health Aging survey conducted exclusively by Ipsos Public Affairs, LLC for the University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, 26% of older adults have not created an advance directive either because they refuse to discuss the matter or believe it’s unnecessary.
Practicing Attorney Craig Cook of Cook and Associates in Laramie, however, believes a power of attorney (POA) is an indispensable element to an estate plan and should be carefully outlined in a separate document.
“It’s a document that provides a trusted individual with the authority to take action,” Cook said. A POA can be an efficient way to manage assets, he added but there are inherent risks involving abuse of power or exploitation.
RECOGNIZE THE RISK
The potential risks Cook referred to is known as elder family financial exploitation (EFFE) or the illegal or improper use of the funds, property or assets of people over the age of 60, as stated “Abuse of Power of Attorney: Preventing and Addressing EFFE.”
According to the document, older adults living in rural areas may be more vulnerable or isolated and therefore easier targets for EFFE.
Virginia Vincenti, co-author of “Abuse” said there are several ways to prevent abuse of POA and it starts with choosing the right agent.
“Recognizing fraud varies,” she said, but identifying risk factors in individuals — particularly adult children, who tend to be agents for their aging parents — can provide protection and serve as a good model.
She broke risks down between two groups: elders, perpetrators and families. The former can be caregivers, family or affiliates. Often, perpetrators share common characteristics or circumstances; for example, fearing deprivation of inheritance, should the elderly person’s funds go toward care. In other cases, the perpetrator may be dependent on the older adult and think it’s necessary to isolate them to gain more control.
Risk factors for families tend to be more subtle but no less sinister; these often present themselves through an unwillingness to talk or address family issues. Additionally, family dynamics that tend to harbor secrets, enable irresponsible behavior or lack empathy for each other are also considered risks factors.
Appointing someone with any combination of risk factors to serve as POA increases the risks of financial exploitation or abuse, Vincenti said.
When choosing a POA agent, a principal (person for whom an agent acts for in the event of incapacitation) should choose someone who is financially stable, reliable and interpersonal.
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES
There are certain actions of customization a principal can include — or omit — when distributing authority in POA document, such as: conducting business with financial intuitions, including credit card companies (e.g. write checks, open accounts etc.); access safe deposit boxes; collecting social security, Medicare/Medicaid or other insurance payments; and making or altering financial investments.
Vincenti’s bulletin states utilizing appropriate and comprehensive language that outlines the exact scope of authority granted to an agent can help prevent EFFE.
Cook also spoke to the importance of explicit language in the document but said sometimes being too specific can hinder the responsibilities entrusted to the agent.
“The more specific one gets in writing instructions, the more hands strong the agent might be in addressing contingencies,” Cook said, adding, “[Specificity can] tie the hands of the agent.”
Cook isn’t against expressing a principal’s wishes, intentions or instructions, but said this isn’t the most important element when safeguarding them against exploitation.
“More important factors are discussing the true relationship between individuals,” he said.
An experienced and comprehensive attorney such as Cook will practice interpersonal communication, not just between themselves and the client, but with the family and any prospective agents, as well. In other words: it’s important for an attorney to get an accurate sense of the family, especially between adult children and other family members.
“You have a lot better chance of a successful power of attorney relationship,” Cook said, if the individual appointed has a longstanding history of reliability and trustworthiness.
Other methods to ensure proper handling of power of attorney include naming two or more co-agents. Doing so provides a checks-and-balance system that theoretically keeps all attorneys-in-fact accountable. Should a principle appoint multiple agents, they have the right to deviate from Wyoming state statute — which states two or more acting agents can act independently of one another — and specifically state if co-agents are required to unanimously act together.
Furthermore, a principal can divide medical power from fiduciary power and operational support (getting groceries or taking principals to doctor appointments) if and when appropriate.
Lastly, appointing successor agents, or contingent, if the primary POA is unable or unwilling to perform their duties can promote responsible legal actions.
CONSEQUENCES
Vincenti, who experienced elder family financial exploitation within her own family, is passionate about preventing EFFE because the effects can be insurmountable.
“Money is only part of the damage … [it] can’t be repaired,” she said.
Elders who experience EFFE are more likely to succumb to financial, emotional, psychological and physical disparities, according to Vincenti, who added premature death tends to be the ultimate outcome.
Other, non-monetary, consequences for EFFE victims and their families can include estrangements, broken relationships and trust issues, which only perpetuates a cycle of risk factors.
The principal’s health is compromised by stress and they end up paying, Vincenti said, which is why she advises older adults to speak with an experienced attorney and carefully consider prospective agents.
Cook agreed, stating working with an attorney allows a chance for the principal to understand what authority is being to an agent under the supervision of an experienced legal counsel. The older adult may not know which questions to ask or what risks to be weary of, he said, adding an attorney can provide a total picture.