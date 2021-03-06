The U.S. Forest Service is continuing to gather public input as it prepares to begin the official planning process for the Pole Mountain Gateways project, a large-scale overhaul of non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
During a meeting Thursday evening facilitated by the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, attendees gave input on what they value about Pole Mountain, how they use the area, and how they envision building a sustainable recreation system amid increasing use.
In one breakout room, participants shared that they visit Pole Mountain to ski during the winter, climb in the summer, and ride bikes and hike in all seasons.
They appreciate Pole Mountain because it’s a quick drive from Laramie, it’s easy for visitors to disperse, and one can spend solitary time amid natural landscapes.
“Even when the skiing is full, it’s amazingly easy to spread out,” said one meeting participant.
Jesse McCarty, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Forest Service, will be doing the wildlife analysis for the Pole Mountain project. He said that concentrating recreation in some areas of the national forest, such as Tie City and Vedauwoo, leaves other areas with less human disturbance.
“A good portion of the Pole Mountain Unit is winter range,” he said.
Much of the conversation surrounding access focused on the Tie City Trailhead and adjacent parking lot, which often fills up during the winter because it’s the only place to access groomed ski trails. It’s also the easiest trailhead to get to from Interstate 80.
The Happy Jack Trailhead can be used by fatbikers, but the road into the parking lot can be treacherous during the winter. The Summit Trailhead is a good alternative, but it’s hard to get to groomed ski and bike trails from there.
“In the winter, parking has become a problem with increased use,” said one participant.
Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero said one question he has been asked several times is how the Forest Service and Wyoming Department of Transportation will handle a crossing of Wyoming Highway 210 once a trail from the Pilot Hill parcel connects to the Pole Mountain trail system.
Romero said he didn’t have an answer yet, but people were already brainstorming solutions. Construction on a connector trail is set to start this summer and take a couple years to complete.
“We’re working with our various partners to explore options,” he said.
The aim of the Pole Mountain Gateways project is to develop a sustainable recreation system that can be maintained for decades and that considers the relationship of the national forest with adjacent public and private lands.
The Pole Mountain unit covers about 55,000 acres and sits a few miles east of Laramie, mostly north of Interstate 80. Since the 1870s, it’s been managed for natural resources, initially in the name of military applications. It came under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service in the 1960s.
Although the oldest official trail dates back to the 1970s, most roads and trails were developed by the military and not for recreational use. Pole Mountain’s year-round popularity is growing, as it’s easy to get to and close to Laramie, Cheyenne and northern Colorado.
The unit is managed for multiple uses, including grazing, hunting, fishing, communications, military training and more.
In addition to public meetings, the Haub School has developed a website to collect input: pole-mountain-gateways.wygisc.org. The site has a mapping application where people can submit reports, photographs and digital stories.
The next public meeting is set for some time in April. Meeting information is available at the website or on the project’s Facebook page.