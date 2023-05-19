A large region of surface high pressure, originating from
Canada, continues to slowly move across the northern Plains and
Central Rockies. This area of Canadian high pressure will persist
across our forecast area. Along with this Canadian high pressure,
areas of dense smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in Alberta
and Saskatchewan has moved into southeast Wyoming. This dense smoke
has spread across Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle overnight,
reducing outdoor visibilities below two miles at times. The smoke
will continue to spread south and west through the remainder of
the day and tonight, ultimately continuing into Saturday.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
Ground conditions have dried enough for roads on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest to sustain travel without damage to the public resource.
All National Forest System roads on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are open for public use as of Friday, May 19.
Three developed campgrounds also in the area — Tie City, Vedauwoo, and Yellow Pine — also have opened its gates, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Ground conditions have dried enough for roads to sustain travel without damage to the public resource. This decision was made following weeks of consistent evaluation by Forest Service personnel.
“The annual opening of Pole Mountain roads and recreation sites for motorized access signifies a seasonal shift in public use,” said Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero in the release. “We know that as the weather warms and days grow longer, there is a desire to get back out into the Forest. The importance of that motorized access to visitors, both local and out-of-town, is shared by our Forest Service staff.”
The Forest Service would like to remind the public that even as roads dry and reopen; motorized users must stay on designated routes and may not travel off-road. Those traveling through the National Forest should pay attention to signage and refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) for details. MVUMs are free and available online.
Additional reminders for Pole Mountain visitors are that dispersed camping is only allowed in designated locations along the F.S. 700 Road (Vedauwoo Road) and that annual shooting restrictions are in effect. The seasonal shooting restrictions prohibit the discharge of firearms from March 31-Sept. 10.
Off-road or shooting violations can be reported at 307-745-2392.
Seasonal road closures on Pole Mountain are established and annual. Gates are closed Feb. 1 each year to protect roadbeds and natural resources from misuse and illegal off-roading, which has previously resulted in long-term damage. The decision to seasonally close roads on Pole Mountain during snowmelt and/or wet conditions is a result of the 2017 Pole Mountain Travel Management project decision.
Located north of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, the Pole Mountain unit encompasses about 55,000 acres on the Medicine Bow National Forest. The area experiences heavy year-round usage from the Laramie, Cheyenne and Fort Collins areas.
For more information, contact the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300 or visit the website www.fs.usda.gov/mbr. Additional resources are available on social media: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.