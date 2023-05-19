Pole Mountain roads

Ground conditions have dried enough for roads on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest to sustain travel without damage to the public resource.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

All National Forest System roads on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are open for public use as of Friday, May 19.

Three developed campgrounds also in the area — Tie City, Vedauwoo, and Yellow Pine — also have opened its gates, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

