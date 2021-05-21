The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest released a statement Wednesday that all National Forest system roads on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are open beginning today for dispersed public use.
Ground conditions have dried enough for roads to sustain travel without damage to the public resource. The decision was made following weeks of consistent evaluation by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service personnel.
“We are pleased to announce that on-the-ground conditions have improved enough for us to open Pole Mountain roads,” Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero said in a news release. “The importance of motorized recreation access on Pole Mountain, to both our local community and out-of-town visitors, is understood and shared by local Forest Service staff.
“This has become an eagerly anticipated, annual event and is a big deal. We are confident that all necessary evaluation and preparation (would) be complete by May 21.”
The Forest Service stresses that even as roads dry and reopen; motorized users must stay on designated routes and may not travel off-road. Those traveling through the National Forest should pay attention to signage and refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) for details. MVUMs are free and may be obtained digitally at https://www.avenza.com.
Additional reminders for recreationists on Pole Mountain are that dispersed camping is only allowed in designated locations along the 700 Road (Vedauwoo Road) and that annual shooting restrictions are in effect. The seasonal shooting restrictions prohibit the discharge of firearms from March 31 through Sept. 10.
Off-road or shooting violations can be reported at 307-745-2392.
Seasonal road closures on Pole Mountain are established and annual. Gates are closed Feb. 1 each year to protect roadbeds and natural resources from misuse and illegal off-roading, which has previously resulted in long-term damage. The decision to seasonally close roads on Pole Mountain during snowmelt and/or wet conditions is a result of the 2017 Pole Mountain Travel Management project decision.
Located north of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, the Pole Mountain unit encompasses about 55,000 acres on the Medicine Bow National Forest. The area experiences heavy year-round usage from the Laramie, Cheyenne, and Fort Collins areas.
For more information
The Laramie Ranger District is serving the public remotely and is available by phone. For more information, contact the District at 307-745-2300 or visit the website https://www.fs.usda.gov/mbr.
“Safe and Responsible Recreation” is encouraged by the USDA Forest Service and partners. Additional resources are available on social media: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.