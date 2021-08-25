...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM Wednesday...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, 304, 305, 307, AND 308...
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Laramie police are on the lookout for the owner of a large dog that bit a man at a local dog park Saturday.
The Laramie Police Department reports the man was bitten by a “very large golden retriever-type dog” at the dog run in Optimist Park.
The bite victim said his dog, a black shepherd, and the other canine got into a fight and that he was bitten while separating the dogs, according to an LPD press release.
The golden retriever-type dog was with a couple that also had another dog with them at the park. The man is described as being in his late 40s to mid-50s, mostly bald and standing 6-foot-1 to 6-3. He was wearing a gray tank top, jeans and has tattoos across his shoulders and neck area.
The woman is described as about the same age, 5-5 to 5-7 with shoulder-length blonde hair and wearing jeans and a blue blouse.
It’s important to locate the dog for rabies monitoring and vaccination verification, according to the police department.
Anyone with information on the dog or the owners are asked to call the Animal Control Unit at 307-721-5385 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 307-721-2526. Reference case 21-14275.
The Animal Control Unit would like to remind everyone that animal bites could involve exposure to rabies and that all bites must be reported immediately.