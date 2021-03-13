Walgreens, Walmart and Pole Mountain pharmacies have joined in the vaccine campaign and provide vaccinations at their respective locations and the Mountainview Medical Park serves as yet another location for immunizations.
One of the most exciting and hope-aspiring immunization sites in Laramie is the “pop-up” vaccine clinic located in the former Wyoming National Guard Armory building, now owned by UW. Hundreds are getting vaccinated every day through the Rapid Vaccine Events coordinated by Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Albany County Public Health and the University of Wyoming.
Upon entering the facility, the narrow hallway is illuminated by a masked, but clearly smiling volunteer greeter who directs you into a massive gym-like room that’s set up with four rows of metal folding chairs — nearly each one occupied — and several mobile nurse kiosks.
Many of the workers were volunteers and were tasked with either greeting people at the door or directing them to the proper seat. Even a few of the medical personnel were volunteers, which speaks to the generosity and unity found in the Laramie community.
“I was cool how everybody was cooperating … UW and the hospital. It made me proud of Laramie,” Kennedy Penn-O’Toole said; she is a librarian at the Albany County Public Library. “It was a good environment.”
Penn-O’Toole said while tending the door, she would ask people how they were feeling and what they were most excited about.
“People were getting happy, teary,” she said, and expressing their excitement and joy that some form of normal was possible now that the vaccine was more widely available.
She, herself, received her shot prior to volunteering. Like others, she also felt emotional when she got her shot and teared up. The administering nurse assured her the shot wouldn’t hurt, but that wasn’t the reason Penn-O’Toole was teary-eyed.
“I got this sense of relief and thankfulness that was pretty overwhelming,” she said.
Like others, Peen-O’Toole shared others’ desires of wanting to go back to a social standard and initially volunteers to see history in the making.
“I want to be a part of it,” she said, and plans on volunteering more in the future.
Laura McDermit also volunteered a few times within the last week and called the events fun and exciting. She estimated between her two shifts, which amounted to eight hours total, 300-400 people were vaccinated.
“It was nice to see that many people come through,” McDermit said. She added men and women, young and old from all walks of life were seen checking in with enthusiasm. “People were ready. We’ve been waiting for this all year.”
Because she and her husband moved to Laramie from Pennsylvania during the height of the pandemic, McDermit hopes to experience the city differently now that she and countless others have been immunized. Like Penn-O’Toole, she plans to continue lending her services at the pop-up clinic.
“It sounds weird to say it’s fun to watch people get shots … but I want to keep volunteering,” McDermit said.
The work being done at the Rapid Vaccine Events has been described as euphoric and surreal and several of the recipients, including Tennessee Watson, shared plans for the future.
“I haven’t been able to see (my dad) in a while,” Watson said who explained how her father is 75-years-old, living on the East Coast and taking his quarantine very seriously. “I’m definitely excited to go visit him.”
Watson, who received her first dose Thursday, said the whole experience was reminiscent of Christmas Eve; she had trouble falling asleep and woke up elated and eager for her appointment.
Watson is a realist, however, and isn’t convinced there will be a return to standard social norms.
“I’ve some trepidation with the word ‘normal,’ but I’m ready for whatever’s next,” she said.
IF ELIGIBLE, WHERE TO TURN:
• Ivinson Memorial Hospital My Health Connection
• Albany County Vaccine Call Center — individuals eligible in Phase 1a, 1b or 1c can call 307-766-8222.
• Approved primary care clinics — eligible patients of Laramie Pediatrics, Albany County Community Health Clinic, the Downtown Clinic, Family Physicians of Laramie or Ivinson Medical Group can contact their providers to learn more about vaccine availability.
• Walmart Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy and Pole Mountain Pharmacy —schedule appointments the respective websites.