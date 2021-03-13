Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS WEEKEND... ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...BLIZZARD WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT FOR A LARGE SWATH OF THE REGION OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, freezing drizzle changing over to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 29 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Platte...Goshen...Laramie Range...Laramie Valley and extreme southeast Carbon County to include the towns of Torrington...Wheatland...Chugwater...Laramie...Arlington...Elk Mountain...Buford and Vedauwoo. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 11 PM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Area livestock will be severely impacted if not protected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&