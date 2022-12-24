For Miss Wyoming 2022 Hazel Homer-Wambeam, competing at the national level was a signal of her own strength, and those of the women around her.
Homer-Wambeam spent last week in New York and Connecticut interviewing, rehearsing, speaking and performing for the title of Miss America 2022. While she didn’t walk away with the title, she says the experience is one that’s forever shaped her as a person.
“It was an incredible once in a lifetime experience that very few people get to have, and I’m grateful I got to represent myself and represent my state and my community and my school,” Homer-Wambeam said.
While Miss America began as a beauty pageant, it has since evolved into a scholarship competition in which the participants are judged based on interview questions, talents and social advocacy work rather than appearance.
While there certainly are elements of glam and beauty involved in the competition, this is focused on celebrating the femininity and accomplishments of the participants, Homer-Wambeam said.
“It was the future leaders of our world,” she said. “These women had Ph.D.s, and had written books, and had their own businesses, and they’re all under the age of 26. To be surrounded by that much positivity and power was really inspiring.”
The new Miss America mission fits well with Homer-Wambeam’s social platform, which is promoting body positivity through dance. Homer-Wambeam is a singer and dancer herself, and for the talent portion of the competition performed a number from the musical “Chicago.”
She also completed a formal job interview for the position of Miss America and presented an answer to a question about how to move forward with a divided country.
While the week was a whirlwind, there was some time for fun, as well. All 51 of the Miss America competitors toured New York City together, visiting popular tourist destinations and even ringing the Nasdaq bell.
As a performer and the first-ever Jewish Miss Wyoming, Homer-Wambeam said she understands the importance of representation on the world’s most prestigious stages.
During the week of the competition, Homer-Wambeam received messages from Jewish people around the country who told her she’d inspired them or simply wanted to connect.
Homer-Wambeam’s entire campaign seems to center around the idea that one woman finding her confidence and success can lift others up. This concept became concrete through the fundraising work Homer-Wambeam took part in.
The Wyomingite was fourth in the fundraising category for collecting $2,800 in six months to go toward scholarships for future participants.
All told, Homer-Wambeam walked away with $8,500 in scholarships from Miss Wyoming, Miss America and affiliated University of Wyoming programming to pursue her own education.
With six months left as the acting Miss Wyoming, Homer-Wambeam plans to continue making public appearances and working on her body positivity platform.
She also plans to return to University of Wyoming to continue her education, which will involve eventually earning a graduate degree in communications or public relations before pursuing her dream job of being a political reporter on a national news network.
“I’m more capable than I thought I was,” Homer-Wambeam said. “I constantly surprise myself as to what I can do if I push myself to do it when it comes to public speaking abilities, my talent, my ambition and my drive.”
The message is one that she will continue to share with others and remember as she approaches new challenges in the future.
“Being part of this organization has brought me to that realization of what my capabilities are and I think I’m going to walk away as a more well rounded person because of it,” she said.