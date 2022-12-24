For Miss Wyoming 2022 Hazel Homer-Wambeam, competing at the national level was a signal of her own strength, and those of the women around her.

Homer-Wambeam spent last week in New York and Connecticut interviewing, rehearsing, speaking and performing for the title of Miss America 2022. While she didn’t walk away with the title, she says the experience is one that’s forever shaped her as a person.

Miss Wyoming stage

Hazel Homer-Wambeam, center, competes at the Miss America scholarship competition in Connecticut last week. She will hold the title of Miss Wyoming for another six months.
Miss Wyoming talent

Miss Wyoming Hazel Homer-Wambeam performs the number "All That Jazz" from the musical "Chicago" during the Miss America scholarship competition last week. 

