Flanked by lawmakers and stakeholders, Gov. Mark Gordon holds up legislation to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage during a formal ceremony on Friday, March 3, 2023, to sign the bill.

 Maggie Mullen/WyoFile

When Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage last Friday, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, shed a few tears — a moment of joy after months of uncertainty.

Addressing the lawmakers and advocates assembled to celebrate House Bill 4 — Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage becoming law, Baldwin said, “This is what I came to Cheyenne for. Everybody in this room is responsible for this.”

