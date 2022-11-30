POWELL — Powell Valley Healthcare and the estate of a surgeon who died nearly a year ago in a plane crash are being sued by a former patient over a 2020 surgery. Sylvia Hutton, a Cody resident, recently filed the claim through her lawyers in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.

Hutton is suing Powell Valley Healthcare and the estate of the late Dr. Clinton James Devin. The Colorado-based surgeon flew frequently to Cody and Powell to perform surgeries before a fatal December 2021 plane crash.

