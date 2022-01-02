For an unsung hero, Sylvia Hansen has a lot of people singing her praises.
Among her fans are the members of a daily 6 a.m. water aerobics class, faithfully attended by more than 20 people. At a recent class, every participant was eager to explain why Hansen was worthy of recognition.
“She gives us a good workout. But that’s not what keeps us coming back,” said Shirley Thomas, a class participant. “We all care about each other. She is very caring, makes sure we get messages, keep track of what issues are in each other’s lives. We are just having a lot of fun. She is always there for us.”
The class is not so much a formal class as a gathering of exercise-minded friends who work out while chatting, said Thomas, who was one of about 10 class members to nominate Hansen as a Boomerang Unsung Hero.
She called Hansen a “suggester.”
“She suggests the moves we make. Some of us do, some of us don’t because we can’t or because we are chatting. If we are not doing the right thing, she doesn’t care as long as we get the heart rate going,” she said.
Hansen agreed that he movement and camaraderie is far more important than the choreography. But she does have a routine based on working all muscle groups, stretching and getting heart rates to an aerobic level. It is definitely possible to be tired by the end of the hour.
Prior to her water exercise classes, Hansen taught middle school physical education in Laramie for 38 years. When she retired 18 years ago, she started in water aerobics, and a good friend trained her as an instructor. She stuck with it and now volunteers her time in the pool five days a week at the Laramie Community Recreation Center.
“One of my things I learned when I taught PE: If it is fun, they’ll keep doing it. The ladies talk, they have fun; they’re a lot like junior high students,” Hansen said. “We’re so close and they bond with us. We care about each other; they just care. If someone’s not there we are just checking on them.”
Hansen said the rec center staff has been very helpful in keeping the class going by providing lifeguards, pool “noodles” and other class supplies.
Hansen was born in Laramie, and she and her husband — whom she called the ”wind beneath my wings” — raised their children here.
Hansen’s mother was a volunteer at Ivinson Hospital in Laramie, a “gray lady,” as volunteers were then known.
Hansen knew she would follow her mother’s example, but the work as a gray lady “just didn’t click,” she said. But other volunteer opportunities did.
In addition to her pool schedule, Hansen teaches a Bible study class and volunteers as a docent — a guide and educator— at the Ivinson Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion. She also is a member of the bell choir of Laramie’s First United Methodist Church.
Hansen said she is surprised and humbled by the accolades sent her way.
“Every one of the ladies in the pool, in my Bible studies, every one of the people who are docents with me and play hand bells at the Methodist Church, those people are as worthy as I am for getting this award,” he said. “These are all caring, loving people. They are also givers and volunteers and caregivers. Every one of them is worthy of what I am getting.”