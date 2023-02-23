Coal train-Powder River Basin

A train hauling coal moves through the Powder River Basin in May 2022 near Gillette.

 Lauren Miller/Casper Star-Tribune

GILLETTE — Campbell County had a relatively good year for coal, but it could have been better.

The uptick in demand for thermal coal that began about 18 months ago carried through 2022 and led to a subtle increase in overall production from Powder River Basin mines. But because of persistent logistical issues getting the coal shipped on schedule, those numbers may have fallen well short of what they could have been.

