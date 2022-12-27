Mark Gordon mug

Gov. Mark Gordon

BUFFALO — Gov. Mark Gordon is putting an additional $2.25 million toward predator control in this year’s supplemental budget for the state.

Of that, $1.5 million will be requested in the budget that will be debated and approved by the Wyoming Legislature this winter. Another $750,000 was dispersed to predator control already from the governor’s special contingency fund.

