GILLETTE — Zarhya Hildebrand, 4, sure knows how to tug some heartstrings.
The “miniature mommy” as her parents call her, proved that point near the end of May when she raised about $1,200 from a 20-second video for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“We call her the miniature mommy because she’s always trying to take care of everybody, especially her baby sister,” her mother Brittany said.
That compassionate attitude was evident when she brought back a flier from Little Tykes University. Each year, preschool owner Stephanie Hansen said she participates in the St. Jude’s Trike-A-Thon the third week of May but it had never really been a big fundraiser.
“Parents are welcome to donate but I haven’t really asked for real donations,” Hansen said. “On a normal year, we send a few hundred dollars so this far exceeds how much we’ve ever done.”
Zarhya simply took the cause to the next level.
After coming back home the day she received the Trike-A-Thon flier, she looked at it and asked her mom what St. Jude’s was. Her mom explained how the hospital helps children and families, along with the Trike-A-Thon that teaches kids about trike and riding toy safety, while the kids in turn raise money for the hospital.
“She said, ‘Oh, that’s so cool,’” Hildebrand said. “Then she said she wanted to raise something like 34-hundred-thousand-dollars for the hospital.”
At that point, Zarhya received a little education into how big that amount truly was. Her parents countered her at trying to raise $200 before she settled at a $500 goal. Soon after, Hildebrand helped Zarhya post a video on Facebook where the 4-year-old explained how St. Jude’s doesn’t bill families who go to the hospital and ends with an endearing question.
“I set a goal of $500, can you please help me reach it?” she asked with a tilt of her head and forthcoming smile.
In a two-week span, the tallies were in and Zarhya found out she hit her goal of $500 out of the park. Hansen said even the staff she sends the money to at the hospital was impressed.
“We do this every year, so St. Jude’s knows about how much to expect from us,” she said. “When they heard, they were like, ‘Wow, that almost doubled or tripled (the regular amount).’”
Hansen was proud of Zarhya’s initiative and also gave a shout out to the 4-year-old’s parents for helping her step out of her comfort zone.
“Zarhya’s usually pretty shy until she warms up to somebody,” Hildebrand said. “But to hear she wanted to raise such an amount, we were so proud of her. She’s not one to want to go around to places and ask for donations but we explained she had to do it on her own and she found a way to do it.”
Astride her tricycle Thursday, Zarhya spoke about her goal this summer of moving up to a bike with no training wheels. In comparison to raising $1,200 it didn’t sound unfeasible and she was certain she could do it.
The 4-year-old felt good about that goal, as well as the amount she raised for the hospital, even though she wasn’t surprised by her final numbers. It was all for a good cause.