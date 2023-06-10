Bike Safety

Zarhya Hildebrand, 4, recently raised about $1,200 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Trike-A-Thon, a program that teaches riding safety to children.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — Zarhya Hildebrand, 4, sure knows how to tug some heartstrings.

The “miniature mommy” as her parents call her, proved that point near the end of May when she raised about $1,200 from a 20-second video for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus