U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service fire/fuels personnel will conduct approximately 20 acres of prescribed burning throughout the week near the intersection of Forest Roads 701 and 701G on the central portion of the Pole Mountain unit.
Operations were to start as early as Tuesday and continue for multiple days on the Medicine Bow National Forest. The work will occur fully on National Forest System lands in Albany County. Smoke will be visible along Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road).
Timber litter and slash will be targeted with the prescribed fire. The treatment will supplement mechanical mastication work done in the area earlier this year by consuming woody material that was distributed on the ground.
Forest Service staff can take advantage of opportunity and burn at this time of year due to available resources, as well as recent and forecasted rainfall.
Prescribed burning earlier this summer on Pole Mountain was successful. During the course of seven burn periods on six units, personnel accomplished more than 1,000 acres of prescribed fire treatment.
Targeted objectives include the previously mentioned removal of hazardous fuels from downed debris and masticated material, as well as regeneration of aspen groves and removal of common ground juniper.
The public is requested to not stop and impede traffic during operations and to not report the prescribed fire, as first responders and dispatch are aware of the project.
Signs will be placed on the adjacent highway and forest roads notifying the public of the burn. Fire staff from the Forest Service will continue to monitor the burned area following the operations.
Prescribed burning is a versatile forest management tool that can mimic historically natural fire disturbances, improve habitat for a variety of wildlife and reduce hazardous fuels buildup, according to a news release. Minimal and managed smoke from prescribed fires now helps prevent the potential for more unpredictable and hazardous wildfire smoke in the future.
Due to its proximity to Interstate 80, as well as population centers in Wyoming and Colorado, Pole Mountain has become a convenient and popular destination for visitors who enjoy numerous outdoor recreational opportunities.
For more project information, contact Central Zone Fire Management Officer Jeremy McMahon by calling 307-745-2373. Information on prescribed burn operations can also be found on the website fs.usda.gov/mbr or social media channels: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
