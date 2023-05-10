Pole Mountain-prescribed fire

This area has been pretreated with mastication and thinning, in preparation for prescribed fire on Pole Mountain.

 U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy

About 1,200 acres on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are scheduled to be treated with prescribed fire this spring and early summer by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Fire staff plan to take advantage of windows of opportunity where fuel and weather conditions align to conduct prescribed burns on National Forest System (NFS) lands in Albany County.

