About 1,200 acres on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are scheduled to be treated with prescribed fire this spring and early summer by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Fire staff plan to take advantage of windows of opportunity where fuel and weather conditions align to conduct prescribed burns on National Forest System (NFS) lands in Albany County.
If conditions are favorable, burning could take place as early as this week at multiple locations. Several of the larger burn units are located immediately along Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road) and will be very visible to the public. The public is requested to not stop and impede traffic during operations and to not report the prescribed fire, as first responders and dispatch will be aware of the project.
For the most up-to-date information pertaining to exact dates, times and locations, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest official social media pages: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
“Prescribed fire is an important aspect of our management efforts on Pole Mountain,” District Ranger Frank Romero said in a new release. “We have, and will continue to implement vegetation treatments through prescribed burning. Previous burns have been successful at reducing undesirable fuels while increasing foraging habitat, and we anticipate the same result this year.”
The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project in eastern Albany County that began in 2014. Nearly 9,000 acres were authorized to be treated over a period of about 10 years, with the goal being the return to a resilient, diverse and historically healthy forest. Multiple years of prescribed burning have occurred since the project decision was signed.
In addition to Highway 210, smoke from the burns will likely be visible to the public from Interstate 80 and nearby Forest roads. Signs will be placed on adjacent highways and forest roads notifying the public of the burns as necessary. Fire staff from the Forest Service will continue to monitor the burned areas following the operations.
Staff will primarily use drip torches to carry out the burning, and there is the possibility that unmanned aircraft systems (UAS or drones) could be utilized. For safety and effectiveness, operations will not be initialized if weather conditions are unfavorable.
Necessary smoke permits have been obtained from the state of Wyoming. Each prescribed burn planned by the USDA Forest Service has gone through an environmental analysis and has a detailed burn plan developed in advance.
In 2022, the Forest Service completed a 90-day nationwide operational pause and program review of protocols, decision support tools and practices related to the implementation of prescribed fire. This pause allowed time to identify and immediately implement program improvements to ensure firefighters have the resources, tools and support needed to safely carry out this important work. The lessons learned, driven by the best available science, were incorporated into the Forest Services’ burn plan for Pole Mountain.
Prescribed burning is a versatile forest management tool that can mimic historically natural fire disturbances, improve habitat for a variety of wildlife, and reduce hazardous fuels buildup. Minimal and managed smoke from prescribed fires now helps prevent the potential for more unpredictable and hazardous wildfire smoke in the future.
The Pole Mountain unit is about 55,500 acres of NFS lands, 12 miles southeast of Laramie and 30 miles west of Cheyenne along the I-80 corridor. Because of its proximity to the interstate, as well as population centers in Wyoming and Colorado, Pole Mountain has become a convenient and popular destination for visitors who enjoy numerous outdoor recreational opportunities.
For more project information, contact Central Zone Fire Management Officer Jeremy McMahon at 307-745-2373. Information on prescribed burn operations also can be found on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests’ website www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home or social media channels: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.