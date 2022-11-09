12-02-19 blm prescribed burn

The BLM has been writing a plan and waiting for a for a prescribed burn window for at least three years. At the recent Beartrap Meadow burn on BLM land, cooperation among landowners, federal and state agencies and even Johnson County was crucial, said Craig Short, the BLM High Plains District fire management officer. The Beartrap Meadow burn includes 506 total acres that span across both private and public land.

 BLM/Courtesy

BUFFALO — Bureau of Land Management fire personnel descended on a field of sagebrush off of Hazelton Road in the Bighorn Mountains on Oct. 19.

Dressed in yellow shirts, green pants and a red hard hat that make up the firefighter’s uniform, 17 crew members gathered for a briefing that precedes each wildland fire situation.

