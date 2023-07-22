Ivinson Memorial Hospital

This September, primary care physicians Darren Mikesell, DO and Andrea Habel, MD will be providing patients care at a new location, joining the primary care team at Ivinson Medical Group.

“For the last 15 years, Family Physicians of Laramie has cared for countless families in our community,” Dr. Mikesell said in a joint news release from Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Family Physicians of Laramie. “As the clinic closes its doors, Dr. Habel and I are excited to continue caring for many of those families we have established relationships with at our new office at Ivinson.”

