This September, primary care physicians Darren Mikesell, DO and Andrea Habel, MD will be providing patients care at a new location, joining the primary care team at Ivinson Medical Group.
“For the last 15 years, Family Physicians of Laramie has cared for countless families in our community,” Dr. Mikesell said in a joint news release from Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Family Physicians of Laramie. “As the clinic closes its doors, Dr. Habel and I are excited to continue caring for many of those families we have established relationships with at our new office at Ivinson.”
Family Physicians of Laramie (FPL) will close its office on Aug. 25. Providers Dr. John Haeberle, Nicole Alexander and Chelsea Raymer are all taking the next steps in their professional journeys that will take them out of the Laramie area.
For Mikesell and Habel, choosing Ivinson Medical Group’s (IMG) primary care practice allows them to stay in the community they know and love and focus on patient care.
“We have been working very closely with the Family Physicians of Laramie team throughout this transition,” Ivinson Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus said in the release. “Family Physicians of Laramie has done tremendous work in our community in addition to the care they provide. We are really excited to welcome Dr. Mikesell and Dr. Habel to Ivinson and to offer their patients a place to continue their care.”
Patients of FPL have the option to transfer their confidential medical records to Ivinson, to themselves or to another healthcare provider. Records requests require an authorized signature and will be managed by the FPL office until Aug. 25. After that date, records of patients switching care to IMG will transition to Ivinson with a completed medical records release through IMG.
After Dec. 31, medical records will be in custodial care with Morgan Record Management. Patients may call 833-888-0247 to request a copy for a small fee.
This information, along with a records release, is available on the FPL website familyphysiciansoflaramie.com. Patients can continue to schedule appointments with Drs. Mikesell and Habel at their FPL location up until Aug. 25. Once the office closes, all future scheduled appointments with Mikesell and Habel will be relocated to the IMG location and can be scheduled or changed by calling or texting 307-755-4540.
Family Physicians of Laramie and Ivinson Medical Group will be in close communication throughout the transition to ensure patients feel supported. For any questions regarding scheduling, records, or care options, please contact the offices.
